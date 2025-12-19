Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs - Excessive Speed
CASE#: 25B1010114
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Wilkinson
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/16/2025 @ 1211 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound, Mile Marker 13.4, Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Joshua Bergstrom
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/16/2025, at approximately 1211 hours, a Trooper with Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing the vehicle traveling at 97 miles per hour, confirmed by lidar, on Interstate 91 in the town of Dummerston, Windham County, VT. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Joshua Bergstrom (27) of Burlington, CT, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Bergstrom had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bergstrom was arrested and subsequently transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Bergstrom was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/10/2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI Drugs and Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
