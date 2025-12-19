Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs - Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1010114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Wilkinson

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2025 @ 1211 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound, Mile Marker 13.4, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

ACCUSED: Joshua Bergstrom

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/16/2025, at approximately 1211 hours, a Trooper with Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing the vehicle traveling at 97 miles per hour, confirmed by lidar, on Interstate 91 in the town of Dummerston, Windham County, VT. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Joshua Bergstrom (27) of Burlington, CT, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Investigation revealed that Bergstrom had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bergstrom was arrested and subsequently transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Bergstrom was later released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/10/2026, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI Drugs and Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2026 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Wilkinson

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd.

Westminster, VT, 05158

(802)-722-4600

Evan.Wilkinson@vermont.gov