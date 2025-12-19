Tony Medrano Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Medrano, CEO and co-founder of LongevityPlan.AI, Inc., former U.S. Navy officer, and 3x Ironman Triathlon finisher, will appear on Operation CEO, a documentary-style series that spotlights veterans who have transformed service, discipline, and resilience into purpose-driven entrepreneurial success stories.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Medrano reflects on how military service and servant leadership shaped his path from a blue-collar upbringing to a career as a tech CEO. He discusses overcoming the collapse of a VC-backed startup and how endurance sports became a tool for rebuilding resilience — highlighted by completing a full Ironman just 45 days after being hit by a car. Today, he applies those lessons to LongevityPlan.AI, helping others strengthen their health and resilience through personalized, data-driven insights.“Difficult endeavors rarely work out perfectly the first time you try them—resilience is built when you keep going anyway,” said Medrano.Tony’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can learn more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/tony-medrano

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.