David Christensen Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Christensen, owner of Burlington Fit Body Boot Camp and a proud U.S. Air Force and Army veteran, will appear on Operation CEO, a documentary-style series that spotlights veterans who have transformed service, discipline, and resilience into purpose-driven entrepreneurial success stories.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Christensen shares how a turbulent upbringing and major setbacks after leaving the military—including divorce, loss, and a season of deep struggle—became the turning point that pushed him to rebuild his life through fitness. After transforming his own health and losing 100 pounds, he founded Burlington Fit Body Boot Camp to help everyday people regain confidence through discipline, accountability, and community. He emphasizes that motivation fades, but consistent action—and the right support system—can change everything.“No matter how far you’ve fallen, you can always rise stronger,” said Christensen.David’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can learn more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/david-christensen

