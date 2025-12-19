Statement from AG Yost on Guilty Plea in Serial Murder Case

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding a guilty plea in the Rebecca Auborn case.

“Today’s plea closes a tough case. An overwhelming amount of convincing evidence and an airtight investigation conducted by BCI and Columbus Police left no doubt that a conviction was forthcoming. When law enforcement works together, there’s hope for families to secure justice.”

Auborn was indicted in October 2023 for the intentional, fatal overdoses of four men and an attempted overdose of another man. She pleaded guilty today to four counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. She will be sentenced on Feb. 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, established under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, received information that a woman was meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus, then dosing the “johns” with drugs with the intent to steal their belongings.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Columbus Division of Police. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Hear from the AG:

“BCI worked hand in glove with CPD and produced an airtight investigation…”

“The taste of justice is here is sweet…I’m thinking of all these families who have lost a loved one…”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-