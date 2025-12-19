New clinical editor appointed for RCP membership magazine

Ollie Minton has been appointed as the clinical editor for Commentary, the RCP’s membership magazine.

Ollie is a consultant in palliative medicine and an honorary professor, based in University Hospitals Sussex and Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

He has been a fellow of the RCP since 2012, guest edited a special issue of Commentary on end-of-life care in 2018 and, more recently, been a member of the Communications Reference Group.

On his appointment, Ollie said:

‘I have been an active member of the college for some time and a doctor for even longer, so am delighted to contribute to its voice and that of medicine with the Commentary role as clinical editor. I very much subscribe to the aims of research, policy, advocacy and communications being interlinked.

I hope to provide an insightful clinical voice and encourage wider collaboration, as I have done throughout my career. The college has rightfully been going for over 500 years and continues to develop and adapt, and I am proud to contribute to the current and future iterations.’

Ollie will formally start his role in January 2026, and will chair future meetings of the Commentary Advisory Group, membership of which comprises a diverse range of fellows, members and RCP staff.