Euro area monthly balance of payments: October 2025

19 December 2025

Current account recorded €26 billion surplus in October 2025, up from €24 billion in previous month

Current account surplus amounted to €313 billion (2.0% of euro area GDP) in the 12 months to October 2025, down from €419 billion (2.8%) one year earlier

In financial account, euro area residents’ net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €829 billion and non-residents’ net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €780 billion in the 12 months to October 2025

Chart 1 Euro area current account balance (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; working day and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

The current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of €26 billion in October 2025, an increase of €2 billion from the previous month (Chart 1 and Table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (€31 billion) and services (€13 billion). Deficits were recorded for secondary income (€16 billion) and primary income (€3 billion).

Table 1 Current account of the euro area (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; transactions; working day and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB. Note: Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In the 12 months to October 2025, the current account recorded a surplus of €313 billion (2.0% of euro area GDP), compared with a surplus of €419 billion (2.8% of euro area GDP) one year earlier. This decrease was mainly driven by a switch from a surplus (€50 billion) to a deficit (€21 billion) for primary income, but also by a reduction in the surplus for services (down from €175 billion to €152 billion) and a larger deficit for secondary income (up from €166 billion to €188 billion). These developments were partly offset by larger surplus for goods (up from €360 billion to €370 billion).

Chart 2 Selected items of the euro area financial account (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: For assets, a positive (negative) number indicates net purchases (sales) of non-euro area instruments by euro area investors. For liabilities, a positive (negative) number indicates net sales (purchases) of euro area instruments by non-euro area investors.

In direct investment, euro area residents made net investments of €162 billion in non-euro area assets in the 12 months to October 2025, following net disinvestments of €118 billion one year earlier (Chart 2 and Table 2). Non-residents invested €74 billion in net terms in euro area assets in the 12 months to October 2025, following net disinvestments of €370 billion one year earlier.

In portfolio investment, euro area residents’ net purchases of non-euro area equity amounted to €160 billion in the 12 months to October 2025, down from €218 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, net purchases of non-euro area debt securities by euro-area residents increased to €669 billion, up from €477 billion one year earlier. Non-residents’ net purchases of euro area equity increased to €431 billion in the 12 months to October 2025, up from €388 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, non-residents made net purchases of euro area debt securities amounting to €348 billion, declining from €417 billion one year earlier.

Table 2 Financial account of the euro area (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; transactions; non-working day and non-seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB. Notes: Decreases in assets and liabilities are shown with a minus sign. Net financial derivatives are reported under assets. “MFIs” stands for monetary financial institutions. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In other investment, euro area residents recorded net acquisitions of non-euro area assets amounting to €562 billion in the 12 months to October 2025 (up from €342 billion one year earlier), while their net incurrence of liabilities was €443 billion (following net disposals of €35 billion one year earlier).

Chart 3 Monetary presentation of the balance of payments (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: “MFI net external assets (enhanced)” incorporates an adjustment to the MFI net external assets (as reported in the consolidated MFI balance sheet items statistics) based on information on MFI long-term liabilities held by non-residents, available in b.o.p. statistics. B.o.p. transactions refer only to transactions of non-MFI residents of the euro area. Financial transactions are shown as liabilities net of assets. “Other” includes financial derivatives and statistical discrepancies.

The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (Chart 3) shows that the net external assets (enhanced) of euro area MFIs increased by €230 billion in the 12 months to October 2025. This increase was driven by the current and capital accounts surplus and euro area non-MFIs’ net inflows in portfolio investment equity and other investment. These developments were partly offset by euro area non-MFIs’ net outflows in other flows, portfolio investment debt and direct investment.

In October 2025, the Eurosystem’s stock of reserve assets increased to €1,709.8 billion up from €1,622.2 billion in the previous month (Table 3). This increase was mostly driven by positive price changes (€82.8 billion), due to an increase in the price of gold, and, to a lesser extent, by positive exchange rate changes (€4.0 billion) and net acquisitions of assets (€0.8 billion).

Table 3 Reserve assets of the euro area (EUR billions; amounts outstanding at the end of the period, flows during the period; non-working day and non-seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB. Notes: “Other reserve assets” comprises currency and deposits, securities, financial derivatives (net) and other claims. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

Data revisions

This press release includes revisions to the seasonally and working-day adjusted current account and its components from January 2013 onwards owing to the incorporation of newly estimated seasonal and working-day factors. These revisions did not significantly alter the figures previously published.

Next releases:

Quarterly balance of payments: 13 January 2026 (reference data up to the third quarter of 2025)

Monthly balance of payments: 20 January 2026 (reference data up to November 2025)

