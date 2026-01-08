Haseko and Tektome Launch AI Training Program to Advance Self-Driven Digital Transformation

Haseko x Tektome Figure A (Haseko x Tektome) - A Model For Scalable Innovation Figure B (Haseko x Tektome) - Work Allocation Between DX Talent and AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese construction giant Haseko Corporation has partnered with AI startup Tektome to launch a hands-on training program that equips in-house architects with AI literacy. The goal is to accelerate a self-driven digital transformation (DX) in Haseko’s architectural design workflow.The initiative, now underway, enables design professionals to use Haseko’s internal architectural information database infrastructure called MetiS to automate quality checks, streamline design tasks, and unlock institutional knowledge.Unlike top-down digital mandates, this approach empowers DX teams and architects to take ownership of AI adoption, shaping how it’s used in day-to-day design practice.Building an AI-Literate WorkforceThe training centers on Tektome’s AI powered platform, which allows users to interact with data and AI via natural language prompts. Participants learn to query project databases, run automated drawing checks, and pilot 3D model generation - all without coding.At the heart of this program is the aforementioned MetiS, a project developed by Haseko and supported by the Tektome platform. MetiS is designed to store, organise, and surface past project knowledge for reuse and analysis. Designers are being trained to build and operate it themselves, reinforcing AI as a collaborative partner, not a black box.A Model for Scalable InnovationHaseko, which has developed hundreds of thousands of condominium units in Japan and is no stranger to process innovation. Its integrated design-build-operate structure makes it well-positioned to scale new tools across the construction lifecycle. The company has created a database (Step 01 in the Figure A) of its DX roadmap: a BIM-integrated search system that lets staff find and analyse past building data.Now, with Steps 02 and 03 in the same diagram (Figure A) - automated checks and AI-generated design - taking shape, the focus is on human capability. Rather than relying solely on external vendors. Through these initiatives, the aim is to move toward creating an environment in which, in the future, design work becomes more efficient and designers are able to devote more time to more creative tasks.From Manual Checks to Smart AutomationThe initiative builds on a series of collaborative pilots launched in 2024. These included:- Automated Design Checks: The AI can evaluate BIM models or 2D PDFs against expert checklists, spotting inconsistencies across floorplans, equipment layouts, or structural elements. This helps reduce human oversight errors and accelerates compliance checks.- AI-Generated Designs: While still experimental, the system can generate preliminary BIM models for specific design patterns using parameters from past projects, offering a glimpse into future automated drafting.Why “Self-Driven” MattersDigital transformation (DX) in Japan’s construction sector faces a familiar challenge: how to evolve the division of roles between AI and people (e.g. architects). Haseko and Tektome’s approach is to put AI into the hands of architects directly, making them not just users but drivers of transformation (Figure B).Through workshop-style sessions, Haseko staff practice applying AI tools to real projects. They test ideas like building drawings and specifications database searchable by AI, extracting review comments from PDFs to reduce repeat mistakes, or analyzing site photos to inform design revisions. This builds a virtuous cycle where tech use inspires new ideas - and vice versa.Tektome’s Expanding RoleFor Tektome, a Tokyo-based AI startup, the partnership with Haseko serves as a key case study in its mission to be the “AI copilot” for architecture and construction. Its platform, tailored for natural-language interaction with architectural data, helps users automate repetitive tasks and access complex information faster.Unlike many generic AI solutions, Tektome’s system is trained on architecture-specific workflows, including local Japanese codes, standards, and file formats. This localization ensures the AI is not only technically accurate but culturally and contextually appropriate.A Blueprint for the Global IndustryWhile the program is tailored for Japan, its implications are global. Construction firms worldwide struggle with capturing design knowledge, training staff in emerging tools, and avoiding costly errors. The Haseko-Tektome model, which trains internal staff to co-create and apply AI solutions, offers a replicable playbook.By combining purpose-built tools with human-centered training, the companies are proving that digital transformation doesn’t have to be outsourced or imposed. It can be driven from the inside out.About HASEKO CorporationFounded in 1937, Haseko Corporation is a leading Japanese construction firm known for its vertically integrated model and focus on multi-family housing. The company handles everything from design to construction to maintenance and has developed numerous condominium projects across Japan.About TektomeTektome is an AI solutions company focused on the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industry. Its platform enables professionals to manage, analyse, and automate design data using natural language, helping bridge the gap between technical complexity and creative workflows.For more information, visit: tektome.com | haseko.co.jp

