ACCELEVATE SOLUTIONS EBAI AVAILABLE ON GEOTAB ORDER NOW

EBAI makes asset management feel human, it learns & adapts to each operator, blending energy and purpose into a single, intuitive experience.

EBAI was specifically designed to address the gap in current asset management solutions” — Charles Maury, CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EBAI is the world’s first “applied” AI solution for commercial fleets. Harnessing Grok 4’s rich LLM, EBAI’s agentic framework powers proprietary models and computational agents to train and automate asset management with advanced data intelligence. Combining this AI powered platform with highly decentralized fleet data is rapidly reducing data delivery time and cost by 90%.AI is transforming data assimilation, with huge returns in the fleet industry. 20-30 years of disparate data and decentralized operations creates paralysis in data assembly, reporting and action. EBAI re-assembles this data into decision intelligence, reducing urgent and actionable response times from days/weeks to seconds. This improves operating safety, performance and maximizes asset utilization across the fleet portfolio.Joining Geotab Marketplace as an Order Now Solution opens EBAI to a rich partner network and sales channel to connect fleet customers to AI solutions globally. “The power of applied AI is here, Accelevate sees it every day as fleet customers look to improve performance while aggressively reducing operating costs”, said Charles Maury, CEO Accelevate Solutions . “EBAI was specifically designed to address the gap in current asset management solutions, harnessing the power of AI with a proprietary computational data model to deliver highly accurate & dependable data to end-customers when they need it most. Eliminate inter-mediary staff to filter, take action & generate reports, use AI to package data through a highly intuitive “chat” interface to meet every customer where they are in the enterprise.”The future of mobility must be smarter, safer, and significantly more efficient. As transportation networks evolve and become more complex, the demand for sustainable AI powered solutions will grow exponentially. Joining Geotab Marketplace positions EBAI center stage to power the next generation of fleet operators and solution providers. It's time to transform your fleet from a cost center to a strategic advantage.GET YOUR EBAI SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!About: Accelevate Solutions is the world-wide leader in applied AI for commercial fleet mobility. Accelevate has developed proprietary energy models to help fleets optimize asset composition and maximize uptime and cost-performance. EBAI’s agentic micro-services compute and train from asset duty cycles to maximize asset utilization and deliver critical ground truth to support asset migration to more efficient and carbon neutral solutions for all driving conditions.CONTACT SALES FOR MORE INFO:info@accelevatesolutions.com

