Statement on Governor Jim Hunt’s Passing
Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement on the passing of Governor Jim Hunt, North Carolina's 69th and 71st Governor:
“I can think of no one who shaped North Carolina’s recent successes as much as Governor Jim Hunt. Governor for 16 years, he was a visionary who founded Smart Start, raised teacher pay, protected air quality, and created the NC Biotech Center. On a personal level, he was a mentor and dear friend. Anna and I are keeping Carolyn, Rachel, and the entire Hunt family in our thoughts and prayers. May Governor Hunt’s memory be a blessing. He certainly was for North Carolina.”
