Tonnino Centers Attention on Ventresca, a Distinct Tuna Offering

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonnino, the brand redefining gourmet seafood at home, is bringing renewed attention to one of its most beloved and elevated offerings. The Tonnino Ventresca line is available in both tins and glass jars and continues to set the benchmark for what true tuna belly should taste like. Rich. Delicate. Silky. A centerpiece protein worthy of both simple weeknight meals and chef level dishes.Long before pantry tuna became a trend, Ventresca was the quiet favorite among chefs and seafood lovers who understood that that specific cut is the most tender and flavorful part of the fish. Tonnino built its reputation on honoring this cut with a meticulous process that includes hand selection, careful packing, and slow poaching in premium olive oil. The result is a texture that melts and a flavor that holds its own with nothing more than a squeeze of citrus or a crack of pepper.Today, as consumers reach for foods that offer both comfort and quality, Tonnino’s Ventresca collection remains the gold standard for upgrading winter salads, pastas, canapes, and elevated snack boards. Ventresca over warm rice with chili crisp. Ventresca folded into lemony pasta with herbs. Ventresca on crusty bread with nothing more than olive oil and flaky salt. The cut invites simple cooking and turns everyday meals into something quietly luxurious. It boosts protein with no effort and turns the simplest plate of greens into a full meal. It is also a pantry hero for shoppers who want restaurant level seafood without leaving home.“Our Ventresca has always been at the heart of the Tonnino line. It is the product that shows exactly who we are,” said Gabriela Jimenez, Sales and Marketing director of Tonnino. “We work with the highest grade Yellowfin tuna and treat every step with care from the cut to the packing to the olive oil. Ventresca stands out because it is naturally luxurious. It is not reinvented. It is simply respected.”As Tonnino expands its reach across retailers and continues to champion premium seafood experiences, the Ventresca remains a flagship expression of the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.To learn more about Tonnino Albacore and Yellowfin Tuna and its award-winning Salmon, visit Tonnino.com . Tonnino is available nationwide in retailers from Walmart to Erewhon, Sprouts, Wegman’s, Publix and most major banners and online.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tonnino and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

