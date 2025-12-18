District Administration Announces 2026 National Awards Program Winners

2026 DA Awards of Disctinction 2026 DA Woman of the Year Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin Dr. Jeff Horton 2026 DA Superintendent of the Year

DA announces 2025 Awards of Distinction winners, recognizing educational leaders driving innovation, student achievement, and community transformation.

Our award winners embody a new model of leadership—one that unites vision, trust, and community engagement to build resilient, future-focused school systems.” — Amy Dujon, Vice President of Education for Community EDU

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jeff Horton of Southwest Metro Intermediate School District 288 in Minnesota and Dr. Carmen Balgobin, Superintendent of Volusia County Schools in Florida, received the highest honors at the 2026 Awards of Distinction program, announced at the District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI) National Superintendents Summit.The 2026 Awards of Distinction program recognizes education leaders and initiatives driving meaningful change across six categories: Academic Acceleration, Community & Family Engagement, Culture, Vision & Strategic Planning, Professional Development & Wellness, STEM & Career Pathways, Student Engagement & Wellbeing, as well as exceptional Women of Distinction and Leaders of Distinction.2026 National Award WinnersSuperintendent of the Year: Dr. Jeff Horton, Southwest Metro Intermediate School District 288, MinnesotaDr. Horton was recognized for transforming SouthWest Metro through bold, community-centered leadership—conducting over 1,000 listening sessions, achieving full staffing for the first time in a decade, and engaging 38,000 stakeholders in shaping the district's future. He was selected from a competitive field that included finalists Dr. Jenny McGown of Klein Independent School District in Texas and Dr. Kenneth Spells of Hoke County Schools in North Carolina.Woman of the Year: Dr. Carmen Balgobin, Superintendent, Volusia County Schools, FloridaDr. Balgobin was recognized for groundbreaking academic gains and a significant reduction of absenteeism, demonstrating exceptional leadership that has elevated student outcomes and reshaped the educational landscape.Districts of DistinctionThe Leaders of Distinction award honors individuals spearheading groundbreaking initiatives and inspiring educational progress within their districts.2026 DA Districts of Distinction Winners:Academic Excellence: Englewood Public School District, New JerseyCommunity & Family Engagement: Kenton County School District, KentuckyCulture, Vision & Strategic Planning: St. Vrain Valley Schools, ColoradoProfessional Development & Wellness: Itasca School District 10, IllinoisSTEM & Career Pathways: Collierville Schools, TennesseeStudent Engagement & Well-Being: Springfield Public Schools, MissouriLeaders of DistinctionThe Leaders of Distinction award honors individuals spearheading groundbreaking initiatives and inspiring educational progress within their districts.2026 DA Leaders of Distinction Winners:Dr. Rui Dionisio – Fair Lawn Public Schools, New JerseyDr. Adam Ehrman – Bourbonnais Elementary School District #53, IllinoisDr. Joseph Famularo – Bellmore Union Free School District, New YorkDr. Marnie Hazelton, Ed.D – Englewood Public School District, New JerseyScott Olinger – Plainfield Community School Corporation, IndianaGlenn Robbins – Brigantine Public School District, New JerseyBill Runey – Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Schools, MassachusettsWomen of DistinctionThe Women of Distinction award recognizes women in education whose exceptional leadership has elevated student outcomes and opportunities.2026 DA Women of Distinction Winners:Lindy Beckman – Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Hemlock Public School District, MichiganDjeneba (DJ) Cherif – Chief Academic Officer, University Prep Schools, MichiganYolanda Conaway – Assistant Superintendent, Palo Alto Unified School District, CaliforniaDr. Tahira DuPree Chase – Superintendent of Schools, Westbury Union Free School District, New YorkDr. Sally Parish – Director of Schools, University of Schools, Tennessee"The superintendency is evolving beyond operational management to encompass civic stewardship," said Amy Dujon, Vice President of Education for Community EDU. "Our award winners embody a new model of leadership—one that unites vision, trust, and community engagement to build resilient, future-focused school systems."The invitation-only 2025 National Superintendents Summit convened approximately 100 K12 Superintendents from December 17 to 19, 2025, at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.# # # #About the District Administration Leadership InstituteThe District Administration Leadership Institute (DALI) connects K–12 leaders nationwide through invitation-only summits and executive-level forums. DALI provides a platform for superintendents to engage in peer-to-peer learning, explore innovative strategies, and develop actionable solutions to today’s most pressing educational challenges—all within a trusted, vendor-free environment. For more information about the Superintendents Summit, visit www.DistrictAdministration.com/DALI

