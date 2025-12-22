G2 Recognizes partnrUP as Best Influencer Marketing Platform for: Support & Easiest Admin in Winter Reports

Placing partnrUP among a select few companies celebrated in both Influencer Marketing and Content Creation Solutions for Brands

This is not just a chatbot. It is an agentic system that does the work while you review and approve. Think of it as a team handling tedious tasks so you can focus on strategy and results.” — Jessica Thorpe, CEO of partnrUP

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- partnrUP.ai today announced it has been named Influencer Marketing with the Best Support in G2’s Winter 2026 Report . This mark 16 consecutive quarters of recognition as a High Performer based on verified customer reviews across both the SMB and Enterprise segment using the platform for Influencer Marketing. For the first time, partnrUP also claims a spot as High Performer in Content Creation Software.Consistent Leader in Influencer Marketing Verified by Happy CustomersA consistent theme in customer feedback: the platform removes operational burden by actively doing more of the work required to kickoff and manage influencer campaigns.Customers repeatedly rate partnrUP highly for Ease of Administration and Ease of Use, validating an approach that prioritizes work completion. Instead of adding tools that increase workload, partnrUP leverages automation and AI agents to reduce time spent on discovering new creators, evaluating influencer audiences, outreaching to creator matches and drafting contracts. By cutting manual steps, teams can focus on higher-impact work such as creator strategy, content quality, and performance optimization.By automating discovery, outreach, contracting, and campaign management, partnrUP enables teams to scale influencer programs without adding operational burden. Both Enterprise and SMB teams benefit from streamlined workflows, connecting influencer activity directly to revenue outcomes and performance metrics.SMB Influencer Marketing Solutions Built for Lean TeamsFor small and mid sized brands, partnrUP connects influencer activity directly to ecommerce performance, particularly for Shopify based storefronts. Recent acquisitions like Bounty streamline UGC and product video collection from customers, while Novel enables brands to surface authentic creator and customer video directly on their websites to drive trust and conversion.Together, these tools allow lean teams to leverage high quality creator content as social proof across the entire buyer journey without adding overhead or fragmented workflows.Enterprise Influencer Marketing Solutions for Scale and CollaborationFor larger organizations, partnrUP supports complex collaboration and global execution with native integrations to leading affiliate platforms including Impact, Awin, and CJ. Enterprise teams can coordinate campaigns across regions and stakeholders, connect influencer efforts to commerce analytics, and scale social commerce programs with confidence.Recognition across both SMB and Enterprise G2 grids underscores partnrUP’s ability to support sophisticated enterprise use cases while remaining accessible, efficient, and easy to work with.Winter 2026 G2 Recognition Highlights Long-Term MomentumThe nine Winter 2026 awards reflect sustained customer satisfaction across Influencer Marketing and Content Creation categories. More importantly, they signal continued leadership built on reducing friction, accelerating execution, and delivering measurable business outcomes.All G2 awards are based solely on verified customer reviews and evaluate products based on customer satisfaction and market presence.About partnrUPpartnrUP is an influencer and creator commerce platform that helps brands drive revenue through creators with less operational overhead. By combining automation, AI agents, and commerce integrations, partnrUP enables teams to move faster without sacrificing quality.

