LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compost Market to Surpass $12 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Chemical Fertilizers market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $279 billion by 2029, with Compost to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,043 billion by 2029, the Compost market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Compost Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the compost market in 2029, valued at $4,541 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,903 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth is supported by the rise in food demand and increasing urbanization.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Compost Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the compost market in 2029, valued at $2,340 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,669 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rise in food demand and increasing investments.

What will be Largest Segment in the Compost Market in 2029?

The compost market is segmented by product type into yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, vermicomposting and other product types. The yard trimming market will be the largest segment of the compost market segmented by product type, accounting for 49% or $5,881 million of the total in 2029. The yard trimming market will be supported by rising environmental consciousness, favorable regulatory frameworks and increasing demand for organic solutions in gardening, coupled with increase in urban population.

The compost market is segmented by application into agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture and other applications. The agriculture market will be the largest segment of the compost market segmented by application, accounting for 43% or $5,162 million of the total in 2029. The agriculture market will be supported by the increasing demand for sustainable farming practices, the need to enhance soil health, the growing popularity of organic farming and increasing food wastage.

What is the expected CAGR for the Compost Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the compost market leading up to 2029 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Compost Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global compost market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape agricultural productivity, waste management, industrial landscaping, and circular-economy practices worldwide.

Increasing Urban Populations - The increasing urban populations will become a key driver of growth in the compost market by 2029. With the increasing number of people living in cities, there is a higher volume of organic waste, such as food scraps and yard waste that needs proper disposal. Urban residents are becoming more environmentally conscious, seeking sustainable alternatives to waste management. This growing awareness has led to an increased demand for composting solutions, as individuals and businesses aim to reduce landfill waste and promote soil health. As a result, the increasing urban populations is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Growing Agricultural Sector - The growing agricultural sector will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the compost market by 2029. Compost plays a crucial role in improving soil structure and lowering the need for artificial fertilizers as farmers look for environmentally responsible ways to increase crop yields and soil fertility. The use of compost will increase due to the growing demand for sustainable practices and organic farming and sustainable agriculture. Consequently, the growing agricultural sector is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Support - The favorable government support within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the compost market by 2029. Governments are increasingly recognizing composting’s environmental benefits, including waste reduction and improved soil health. Through subsidies, tax incentives and regulations, they are promoting compost adoption in agriculture and urban waste management. With rising sustainability goals and growing demand for organic farming, these measures will drive compost demand, fostering market expansion and innovation in the forecast period. Therefore, this favorable government support is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Growing Water Scarcity Concerns - The growing water scarcity concerns will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the compost market by 2029. As water scarcity increases, particularly in arid regions, compost helps retain soil moisture, reducing irrigation needs and enhancing drought resistance. This makes compost vital for sustainable farming, improving soil fertility while conserving water. With growing awareness of water conservation and climate change, demand for compost is expected to rise, driving market growth as farmers seek efficient, eco-friendly solutions. Consequently, the growing water scarcity concerns is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Food Wastage - The increasing food wastage will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the compost market by 2029. Discarded food, rich in organic material, serves as a key raw material for compost production, reducing landfill burden and greenhouse gas emissions. Governments and environmental organizations are promoting composting as an eco-friendly solution to address food waste issues. Consequently, the increasing food wastage is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Compost Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the agriculture compost market and the compost for yard trimming market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for organic farming inputs, increasing adoption of sustainable waste management practices, and growing awareness of soil health improvement. The shift toward circular and regenerative agriculture is further accelerating market growth, as farmers and landscapers seek eco-friendly alternatives to chemical fertilizers. Government initiatives and incentives for composting and organic farming are supporting wider adoption. Additionally, advancements in composting technologies are improving efficiency and quality of the end products. This surge reflects the broader trend toward environmentally sustainable agricultural solutions, creating transformative opportunities across the composting industry.

The agriculture compost market is projected to grow by $1,777 million and the compost for yard trimming market by $1,665 million, and over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

