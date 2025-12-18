TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As urban development accelerates and building designs become more complex, fire safety requirements for ventilation systems are receiving increased regulatory and industry attention. In this context, demand for wholesale first-class fireproof vent grille factory price solutions has grown, particularly among developers and contractors seeking products that meet safety standards while remaining cost-manageable. Fireproof vent grilles are increasingly specified as part of building ventilation and smoke control systems, where their function is to limit the spread of fire and smoke through air pathways while maintaining normal airflow during regular operation.The Role of Fireproof Vent Grilles in Modern Building SafetyFire safety has become a core element of architectural planning, especially in high-density urban environments. Updated building codes in many regions now require certified fire-resistant components in ventilation, door, and window systems. Fireproof vent grilles are designed to respond to elevated temperatures by restricting airflow paths, helping to contain smoke and flames within designated zones.At the same time, these components must operate reliably within HVAC systems, supporting indoor air quality and energy efficiency during non-emergency conditions. This dual requirement has led to wider adoption of fireproof vent grilles in high-rise buildings, hospitals, transport hubs, and industrial facilities, where evacuation safety and system reliability are critical considerations.Industry Trends and Market OutlookThe global market for fireproof construction materials continues to expand, driven by several parallel trends:Urbanization and large-scale construction: Growth in high-rise residential and commercial projects has increased demand for certified fire-resistant ventilation components.Smart building integration: Ventilation systems are increasingly connected to automated building management platforms. Fireproof vent grilles are now often specified to work alongside intelligent door and window opening systems for coordinated emergency response.Sustainability requirements: Environmental regulations are influencing material selection, encouraging longer service life, corrosion resistance, and reduced maintenance needs.These trends have shifted market expectations away from single-function components toward integrated safety systems that align with broader building performance goals.Tianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd.: Company BackgroundFounded in 2014, Tianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the field of fireproof materials and intelligent door and window opening systems. The company reports that its activities focus on the development and supply of integrated fire safety and automation components for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings.Junyihao’s product portfolio includes fireproof vent grilles as well as automated door and window systems designed for use in ventilation and smoke control applications. According to the company, these products are engineered to meet defined fire-resistance requirements while supporting system integration in modern buildings.Product Characteristics and Manufacturing ApproachJunyihao states that its fireproof vent grilles are produced using fire-resistant alloys and protective surface treatments intended to withstand high temperatures and resist corrosion. The grilles are designed to limit smoke and flame transmission while allowing airflow under normal conditions, making them suitable for HVAC systems, underground facilities, and emergency ventilation networks.The company reports that it supplies these products at factory-level pricing for wholesale buyers, with options for specification adjustments based on project requirements. This approach is positioned to support large-scale construction projects that require consistent product standards across multiple installations.Application AreasAccording to Junyihao, its fireproof vent grilles and related systems are used in:Commercial and residential buildings as part of HVAC and smoke control systemsIndustrial facilities requiring heat- and corrosion-resistant ventilation componentsPublic infrastructure such as airports, metro stations, hospitals, and educational buildingsSmart building projects integrating automated ventilation and emergency response systemsThe company references projects in which fireproof vent grilles were installed alongside intelligent window-opening systems to support smoke extraction during fire scenarios, contributing to coordinated safety system operation.Ongoing DevelopmentJunyihao reports continued investment in product development, including exploration of lighter composite materials and enhanced automation compatibility. Current research efforts focus on improving thermal performance, recyclability, and integration with sensor-based building management systems.ConclusionAs fire safety standards continue to evolve, fireproof vent grilles remain a key component of ventilation and smoke control design. Tianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd. operates within this market by supplying fire-resistant ventilation components and automation-compatible systems for a range of building types. The company’s focus on compliance, system integration, and scalable supply reflects broader industry trends toward coordinated, regulation-aligned building safety solutions.Additional information on Junyihao’s fireproof materials and intelligent ventilation-related products is available at:

