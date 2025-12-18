TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As architectural safety requirements tighten worldwide, demand is increasing for certified fire-resistant building materials that meet both regulatory and performance expectations. Within this context, interest in online high-quality intumescent fireproof sealing strips for sale has grown among architects, engineers, and project developers seeking materials that combine fire resistance, durability, and installation flexibility. Tianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd. reports that its intumescent fireproof sealing strips are being specified across construction and industrial projects where compliance with international fire safety standards is required.Industry Outlook: Fireproof Materials in Modern ConstructionThe global construction materials sector is undergoing structural change as safety, sustainability, and energy efficiency become central design considerations. Fireproof materials, once limited to specialized applications, are now routinely incorporated into façades, ventilation systems, industrial enclosures, and public infrastructure.Fire Safety RegulationsBuilding codes and standards such as UL, EN, and ISO increasingly require the use of tested and certified fire-resistant materials. Intumescent fireproof sealing strips are widely applied to help meet these requirements by forming heat-resistant barriers that limit fire spread and maintain structural integrity under high temperatures.Integration with Building SystemsModern construction increasingly incorporates automation and monitoring systems. Fireproof components are now expected to integrate with ventilation, smoke control, and building management systems. Junyihao reports that its fireproof material solutions are designed to be compatible with intelligent door, window, and ventilation systems used in automated buildings.Sustainability ConsiderationsEnvironmental performance has become a standard evaluation factor in material selection. Intumescent fireproof sealing strips use expanded structures that reduce raw material consumption while maintaining functional strength. Junyihao states that its production processes are designed to limit waste generation and comply with environmental management requirements.Expanding Infrastructure DemandGlobal investment in transportation hubs, energy facilities, and high-rise developments continues to drive demand for fire-resistant materials. The adaptability of intumescent fireproof sealing strips—used in façades, ceilings, equipment housings, and ventilation systems—supports their use across a wide range of infrastructure projects.Junyihao Technology: Company BackgroundFounded in 2014, Tianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in fireproof materials and intelligent door and window opening systems. The company reports that its operations focus on the development of integrated safety solutions combining fire-resistant materials with automation and control technologies. In addition to manufacturing, Junyihao provides engineering support for system-level applications in building and industrial safety projects.Manufacturing and Product CharacteristicsJunyihao’s intumescent fireproof sealing strips are manufactured using fire-retardant treatments designed to withstand high temperatures and resist corrosion. The company notes that available surface finishes include galvanized, powder-coated, and anodized options, allowing integration with different architectural and industrial design requirements.As part of its export activities, Junyihao offers access to its products through digital sales channels, supporting international buyers seeking standardized specifications and customization options for intumescent fireproof sealing strips.Industry Participation and CertificationsJunyihao participates in international trade exhibitions, including WOR ALMATY/KAZBUILD, where it presents fireproof materials and integrated safety systems to architects, engineers, and developers. The company reports that its products comply with testing and management standards such as UL1709 for fire exposure and ISO 9001 for quality management systems.Application ExamplesJunyihao states that its intumescent fireproof sealing strips are used in:Commercial building façades and ventilation systemsIndustrial facilities, including energy storage and power generation sitesTransportation infrastructure such as airports, metro stations, and tunnelsAutomated building systems combined with intelligent ventilation and smoke controlThe company references a recent energy storage project in northern China where intumescent fireproof sealing strips were supplied for enclosure and ventilation systems, meeting project fire-resistance requirements and installation schedules.ConclusionTianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd. continues to operate within the growing global market for fire-resistant construction materials, focusing on compliance, system integration, and application versatility. As demand increases for certified fireproof solutions that align with modern building standards, intumescent fireproof sealing strips remain a key component in architectural and industrial safety design.Additional information on Junyihao’s products, certifications, and applications is available at:

