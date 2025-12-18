CS195 Metal Fireproof Expansion Joint Boards: JunYihao’s Commitment to Safety Excellence

TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global construction projects continue to rise in scale and complexity, fire safety and material resilience have become core priorities for architects and engineers. Among the most critical innovations ensuring structural integrity and fire resistance is the CS195 Metal Fireproof Expansion Joint Board, a product that combines strength, precision, and thermal protection. For professionals seeking cost-effective, certified, and durable solutions, the China leading CS195 metal fireproof expansion board price offered by Tianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd. delivers exceptional value and reliability. These boards are engineered to absorb structural movement caused by temperature changes and seismic activity while maintaining strong fireproof and smoke-sealing capabilities — ensuring long-term safety and stability in modern infrastructure.Industry Trends: The Future of Fireproof Materials and Structural SafetyThe evolution of global construction standards has placed unprecedented emphasis on fireproofing and expansion control systems. As urban development accelerates and building designs become more advanced, ensuring both safety and flexibility has emerged as a top engineering challenge. Fireproof expansion boards like the CS195 model from Junyihao represent the new generation of materials that address these demands head-on.1. Rising Safety Regulations and Fire Performance StandardsInternational fire safety codes such as UL, EN, and ISO continue to push for higher levels of material performance. Expansion joint systems must not only accommodate structural movement but also prevent fire spread through ceilings, walls, and floors. Junyihao’s CS195 boards are tested to meet these stringent requirements, offering superior resistance to high temperatures while maintaining their structural integrity and sealing function during prolonged fire exposure.2. Integration with Modern Construction TechniquesToday’s buildings rely on composite systems that integrate structural, insulation, and automation components. Fireproof expansion joint boards have evolved from being simple fillers to multifunctional systems that contribute to energy efficiency and acoustic control. The CS195 board, for instance, incorporates a metallic reinforcement structure that enhances mechanical stability, while its fireproof core material provides insulation and sealing — making it suitable for smart, sustainable buildings.3. Demand for Sustainable and Long-Life MaterialsSustainability is no longer optional. The use of recyclable metals and low-emission production processes aligns Junyihao’s products with global green-building objectives. Fireproof boards that resist degradation and require minimal maintenance not only extend the lifespan of structures but also reduce lifecycle costs — a critical advantage for large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects.4. Expansion in Global Infrastructure ProjectsUrbanization and industrialization, particularly in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, are creating strong demand for advanced fireproof materials. Airports, metro stations, tunnels, and skyscrapers all require reliable expansion joint systems that can withstand both environmental stress and extreme temperatures. Junyihao’s continuous innovation ensures its solutions remain competitive and relevant in this growing global market.These trends demonstrate that fireproof expansion joint boards like Junyihao’s CS195 are not just technical necessities — they are foundational elements of next-generation construction safety and sustainability.Showcasing Innovation at the China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration FairIn its ongoing mission to lead the global fireproof materials industry, Tianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd. proudly participated in the China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair (CBD Fair) — one of Asia’s most influential exhibitions in the construction and decoration sector. Known as the “Champion’s Fair,” this event attracts thousands of professionals from over 100 countries, offering an unparalleled platform for industry leaders to present their latest innovations.At the exhibition, Junyihao showcased its CS195 Metal Fireproof Expansion Joint Board as part of its comprehensive range of fireproof materials and intelligent building systems. The display focused on how Junyihao’s integrated approach enhances safety, energy efficiency, and modern aesthetics in both commercial and industrial construction.Highlights of Junyihao’s Exhibition Presence:Product Demonstration and Live TestingVisitors experienced the CS195 board’s fire-resistant performance firsthand through live demonstrations simulating high-temperature exposure. These tests showcased the board’s ability to maintain structural integrity while effectively sealing expansion gaps during fire conditions.Intelligent Integration DisplaysJunyihao also presented its smart automation systems, including intelligent door and window openers, to demonstrate how fireproof materials can work seamlessly within automated building safety networks. The integration of these systems reflects the company’s holistic design philosophy — one that bridges mechanical reliability with digital intelligence.Professional Dialogues and PartnershipsThe CBD Fair served as a platform for Junyihao to strengthen relationships with architects, contractors, and developers. Through technical seminars and private consultations, the company shared insights on fireproofing best practices and project-specific customization options.Sustainability and Innovation ShowcasesJunyihao’s booth emphasized sustainable materials and environmentally conscious production methods. The company highlighted how its fireproof expansion joint boards and related systems align with China’s and the world’s growing focus on green and smart construction.Participation in this premier exhibition reaffirmed Junyihao’s leadership in the field of fireproof material technology and underscored its commitment to continuous innovation, international collaboration, and excellence in building safety.Junyihao Technology: Innovation, Quality, and Proven ExcellenceFounded in 2014, Tianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd. has become a recognized authority in fireproof materials and intelligent door and window opening systems. The company’s philosophy centers on combining durability, safety, and automation to deliver complete, integrated solutions for its customers.Core Advantages of Junyihao:Proven Fireproof ExpertiseWith years of experience in fireproof engineering, Junyihao specializes in producing materials that perform reliably under the harshest conditions. The CS195 Metal Fireproof Expansion Joint Board is the result of continuous research and testing, designed to provide superior heat resistance, strength, and sealing capability.Durable and Efficient PerformanceThe CS195 board’s metallic structure ensures flexibility and toughness, allowing it to absorb stress caused by building movement while maintaining a complete fire barrier. It also offers resistance to moisture, corrosion, and impact — critical for applications in industrial complexes and public infrastructure.Customization and System IntegrationJunyihao’s strength lies in its ability to tailor solutions to specific project requirements. Its engineers work directly with clients to design customized dimensions, material compositions, and integration schemes that enhance both safety and efficiency. These personalized systems can also connect with Junyihao’s intelligent ventilation and window-opening technologies for automated fire response.International Recognition and CertificationJunyihao’s products comply with internationally recognized certifications including UL, CE, and ISO, ensuring consistent quality and safety. The company’s rigorous testing processes guarantee that every product meets or exceeds the highest performance standards.Applications and Customer Success StoriesJunyihao’s CS195 Metal Fireproof Expansion Joint Boards are widely used in both commercial and industrial environments, where they provide critical safety and structural flexibility.Main Applications:High-Rise and Commercial Buildings:Installed between concrete slabs, walls, and ceilings to prevent cracks and contain fire spread in multi-level structures.Transportation Infrastructure:Ideal for tunnels, subways, and airports, where heat resistance and vibration absorption are essential.Industrial and Energy Facilities:Used in power plants, refineries, and storage facilities where fire safety and mechanical resilience are top priorities.Public and Civic Buildings:Employed in hospitals, schools, and shopping centers for safe, long-lasting fireproof joint protection.Case Study Example:A large metro construction project in Southern China incorporated Junyihao’s CS195 expansion boards across several tunnel sections. The boards provided critical fire protection and stress absorption during seismic activity. After installation, maintenance reports confirmed enhanced stability and zero deformation under high-heat simulation, validating Junyihao’s design excellence and reliability.ConclusionIn today’s construction landscape, where fire safety, durability, and sustainability intersect, Tianjin Junyihao Technology Co., Ltd. continues to set new standards for excellence. Its CS195 Metal Fireproof Expansion Joint Boards are not just building components — they are engineered safety systems that protect lives, preserve infrastructure, and support smart building innovation.For architects, engineers, and developers seeking superior performance and value, Junyihao offers the China leading CS195 metal fireproof expansion board price — combining competitive cost with world-class quality.To explore Junyihao’s full range of fireproof materials, intelligent automation systems, and integrated construction solutions, visit: https://jyhaotech.com/

