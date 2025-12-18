NSIA selects SBP Core Amplitude from SBS for its digital transformation

PARIS, FRANCE, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NSIA Group, a major player in banking and insurance across the African continent, has entered into a strategic agreement with SBS for its banking subsidiaries to deploy the SBP Core Amplitude solution.

SBP Core Amplitude is a new-generation, robust, and highly scalable banking solution that will enable NSIA to:

• Strengthen regulatory compliance, particularly in the WAEMU and CEMAC regions

• Accelerate the digitalization of key processes and enhance customer experience

• Harmonize information systems to optimize operations, improve service quality, and reduce costs

“This initiative fully aligns with the NSIA Group’s ambition to offer high-quality, innovative banking solutions tailored to the needs of as many people as possible across the African continent, while providing harmonized services to our customers and partners throughout our network in the five countries where we operate,” said Léonce Yacé, CEO of NSIA’s Banking Division.

Thanks to its open architecture, APIs, and advanced integration capabilities, SBP Core Amplitude facilitates interoperability with fintechs and external partners, supporting the bank’s continuous modernization.

“We are proud to support NSIA in this major transformation. SBP Core Amplitude is designed to meet the challenges faced by African banks: agility, compliance, and innovation. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing solutions that strengthen our clients’ growth and competitiveness,” added Camil Bennani Smires, General Manager, SBP Core Amplitude at SBS.



About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Générale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sbs-software.com

For PR inquiries, contact: anton.golovchenko@sbs-software.com

To learn more about our products and/or book a demo, contact: hello@sbs-software.com

