Attorney General Brenna Bird Secures Settlement with Menards

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced a multistate settlement with Menard Inc. d/b/a Menards, the home improvement retail chain. The settlement resolves claims made in 2020 that the company incorrectly marketed its Menards 11% Rebate Program.

In a settlement with the states, Menards has agreed to clearly communicate the limitations of the rebate program to their customers and disclose all applicable terms and conditions in a readily available manner. Menards will also clearly communicate to their customers that Menards is doing business as Rebates International.



"Iowans deserve to know the best ways they can spend and save their hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Bird. “We are happy to work with Menards to make sure the details of their rebates are transparent to the many Iowans who shop there and take advantage of the program.”

Menards has also agreed to the following:

As part of the settlement, the company will pay Iowa $446,832.

Joining Iowa in this settlement, which was co-led by Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa, are the attorneys general of Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota.

