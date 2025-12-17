Global Forum Spotlights Saudi Arabia’s Rise as Aviation Powerhouse

Raed bin Hassan Al-Idrissi, CEO of MATARAT Holding, inaugurates the company’s pavilion at the Global Airports exhibition. He is seen here unveiling the new “Matarat” identity on an interactive digital display, signaling a new chapter for Saudi Arabia’s ai Attendees of the “Women in Aviation General Assembly” pose for a group photo. The event celebrated the growing role of women leading the aviation industry forward The “Smart Aviation: Women Pioneering the Digital Takeoff” panel in session at the Women in Aviation General Assembly. Esteemed panelists from Matarat Holding, Gulf Air, Saudia Cargo, SITA, and flyadeal, moderated by Dina BelDafiah of Women in Aviation Mi

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of a historic economic and social renaissance, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is orchestrating a monumental transformation of its aviation sector. Propelled by the ambitious Vision 2030, a national blueprint designed to diversify the economy away from its long-standing reliance on hydrocarbons, the country is investing an unprecedented US$100 billion to establish itself as a preeminent global aviation powerhouse. This strategic overhaul is manifesting through colossal infrastructure projects, the launch of new national airlines, and a massive expansion of passenger and cargo capacity, fundamentally repositioning the Kingdom as a pivotal hub connecting the East and the West.

The sheer scale of this ambition is staggering. The aviation and related tourism sectors already contribute a significant US$90.6 billion to the Saudi economy, accounting for 8.5 percent of its GDP. Under the National Aviation Strategy, the country is on a trajectory to more than triple its passenger traffic, aiming to handle over 300 million passengers annually by 2030, a monumental leap from the 94 million passengers recorded in 2024. The air cargo targets are equally ambitious, with plans to increase the Kingdom’s share of Middle East air cargo from a modest seven percent to a commanding 25 percent, reaching 4.5 million tons by 2030.

This exponential growth is underpinned by a staggering US$1.3 trillion in infrastructure projects launched over the past nine years. Airports across the Kingdom are undergoing extensive expansion and modernization. King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah is set to boost its capacity to 80 million passengers annually, while the new giga-project, King Salman International Airport (KSIA) in Riyadh, is projected to handle 120 million passengers by 2030 and a colossal 185 million by 2050. These are complemented by major developments at airports in Al Ula, Abha, and Taif, and the creation of brand-new, state-of-the-art airports like the Red Sea International Airport and Neom International Airport, designed as gateways to futuristic tourism destinations.

Global Airports Forum: A Nexus for Innovation and Partnership in Riyadh

Against this backdrop of dynamic growth, the 4th Global Airports Forum (GAF), held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre on December 16-17, served as the definitive global platform for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers. Organized by Niche Ideas with Matarat Holding as the main sponsor, the forum’s success was a testament to the world’s confidence in the Saudi aviation market, with exhibition space doubling from the previous year to accommodate overwhelming international interest. The event brought together over 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries and attracted over 10,000 participants, all converging to gain deep insights into the trends and technologies shaping the aviation ecosystem.

This year’s edition introduced four new dynamic features: the Airport Innovation Hub, showcasing cutting-edge technologies; the Airport Innovation Trail, an interactive journey through applied solutions; the Future GSE Display, highlighting the next generation of ground support equipment; and the Startups Hub, providing a launchpad for emerging companies.

Daksha Patel, Event Director at Niche Ideas, captured the prevailing sentiment, remarking, “The fourth most populous country in the Arab world wants to be one of the top seven most-visited countries by 2030. Every part of the aviation ecosystem in the kingdom is being expanded through multi-billion-dollar expansion plans, with airports as the axis. It is in a catch-me-if-you-can mode.”

Airport Excellence Awards: Celebrating Innovation and Leadership

The forum culminated in a glittering ceremony for the 3rd Airport Excellence Awards (AEA), recognizing 38 organizations for their transformative contributions to the industry. With nearly 200 nominations received from 23 countries, the awards highlighted the widespread embrace of innovation to overcome challenges in capacity, security, sustainability, and digitalization. Sixteen organizations were honored with the prestigious Platinum award, while 22 received Gold awards.

Among the most celebrated winners was TDC Contracting, which distinguished itself by winning in two separate categories: the Platinum award for Air Connectivity & Route Development and the Gold award for Airport Design & Infrastructure. This dual recognition underscores TDC’s versatile expertise and integral role in both the physical construction and the strategic operational enhancement of airport ecosystems.

Voices of the Industry: Leaders on the Forefront of Change

The forum provided an exclusive opportunity to engage with the executives and visionaries driving this transformation. Their insights reveal a multi-faceted strategy focused on homegrown innovation, strategic partnerships, and a deep commitment to Vision 2030.

TDC Contracting: Building the Foundations of Future Airports

As a dual-award winner, TDC Contracting’s role in the Kingdom’s aviation build-out is clearly critical. The company’s showcase of integrated solutions, from complex administrative systems to smart security gates, directly addresses the need for efficient and secure airport operations. Eng. Fahd Almalki, Operations Director, elaborated on their success: “Our participation in the Global Airports Forum is a cornerstone of our strategy to remain at the forefront of global developments. Winning both a Platinum and a Gold award is a profound testament to our team’s dedication to excellence. We are not merely constructing buildings; we are engineering comprehensive ecosystems that enhance airport efficiency and passenger safety. This recognition fuels our drive to continue collaborating with our partners and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in airport infrastructure.”

Samanah Special Mission: A Saudi Innovation Takes Flight

In a moment of national pride, Samanah Special Mission, a 100% Saudi-owned company, unveiled a world-first: a drone dedicated to the high-precision calibration of airport navigation aids like Instrument Landing Systems (ILS). This technology promises to revolutionize a critical aspect of airport safety and efficiency. Mr. Rashed Al-Buhairi, Marketing & PR Manager, explained the significance: “We are immensely proud to be a Saudi company leading global innovation. This drone is the culmination of years of intensive research and development. It is not just a product but a complete solution that will be a game-changer for airport calibration, offering unprecedented accuracy at a lower cost and with less runway downtime. This innovation solidifies the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for advanced technology and aviation services.”

DTP: The Digital Architects of Vision 2030

DTP, a leading provider of technology solutions for aviation and logistics, emphasized its role as a key enabler of Vision 2030. Mr. Abdul Razzak Mikati, Managing Director, articulated their strategic alignment: “We don’t just supply technology; we act as strategic partners in the ambitious journey of Vision 2030. Our advanced solutions for operational planning and optimization are engineered to empower both existing and new airports to achieve peak operational excellence, deliver a seamless passenger journey, and cement the Kingdom’s status as a premier global aviation hub. With over two decades of experience in the region, we are deeply committed to playing an active and impactful role in this historic transformation.”

Bayanat Engineering: A Legacy of Expertise for a New Era

Bringing a wealth of experience dating back to 1983, Bayanat Engineering, a leader in airport systems integration, highlighted the value of its deep-rooted expertise. Mr. Hasan Ezzeddine, Managing Partner, stated: “Our four decades of experience provide us with an unparalleled understanding of the complexities of airport infrastructure. Our presence here is not only to showcase our latest solutions but to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to excellence and precision in every project we undertake. The Saudi Arabian market is exceptionally promising, and we are thrilled to contribute our expertise to its giga-projects and help build the next generation of world-class airports.”

A Future Defined by Opportunity and Inclusivity

The forum also cast a spotlight on the social dimension of this transformation, particularly the growing role of women in aviation. The Women in Aviation (WIA) Middle East General Assembly, held during the GAF, celebrated the achievements of prominent female leaders and awarded scholarships to aspiring young women. Mervat Sultan, President-Founder of WIA’s Middle East Chapter, noted, “As KSA aims for aviation to be a key driver of its rapid economic growth, several organizations are working big time to enhance female participation in the aviation domain.”

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host a series of major international events, including World Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, its aviation sector is on an unmistakable trajectory toward global dominance. The Kingdom’s bold vision, backed by massive investments and the pioneering spirit of the companies leading the charge, is not just reshaping its own economy but is poised to redefine the future of air travel for the Middle East and beyond.

