LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G Security Market to Surpass $16 billion in 2029. In comparison, the IoT Security market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $34 billion by 2029, with 5G security to represent around 47% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the 5G security market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the 5G Security Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the 5G security market in 2029, valued at $6,666 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,086 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44%. The steady growth can be attributed to the expansion of smart cities and increasing internet of things (IoT) device connectivity

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global 5G Security Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the 5G security market in 2029, valued at $3,751 million. The market is expected to grow from $665 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the increase in cloud computing and rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation

What will be Largest Segment in the 5G Security Market in 2029?

The 5G security market is segmented by components into solutions and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the 5G security market segmented by components, accounting for 64% or $10,312 million of the total in 2029. The solutions market will be supported by increasing cyber threats driving demand for robust security frameworks, growing adoption of AI and machine learning for threat detection, rising investments in security software by telecom operators, advancements in encryption and authentication technologies, regulatory mandates enforcing stringent security measures, integration for secure transactions and expansion of 5G networks requiring enhanced security solutions.

The 5G security market is segmented by deployment type into on-premises and cloud. The cloud market will be the largest segment of the 5G security market segmented by deployment type, accounting for 59% or $9,376 million of the total in 2029. The cloud market will be supported by increasing adoption of cloud-based security due to scalability and flexibility, rising demand for cost-effective security solutions, growing implementation of zero-trust architecture in cloud environments, advancements in AI-driven threat detection for cloud security, expansion of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, increasing regulatory compliance support for cloud-based security and seamless integration of security solutions with cloud-native applications.

The 5G security market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the 5G security market segmented by organization size, accounting for 64% or $10,332 million of the total in 2029. The large enterprises market will be supported by the high volume of sensitive data requiring advanced security solutions, increasing investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, growing regulatory compliance mandates for large organizations, rising implementation of network slicing security measures, enhanced focus on endpoint security across large networks, strategic partnerships with cybersecurity firms to strengthen security posture and adoption of AI-driven security analytics for proactive threat management.

The 5G security market is segmented by application into virtual and augmented reality, connected automotive, smart manufacturing, smart cities and other applications. The virtual and augmented reality market will be the largest segment of the 5G security market segmented by application, accounting for 33% or $5,336 million of the total in 2029. The virtual and augmented reality market will be supported by increasing use of immersive applications requiring data protection, rising concerns over unauthorized access to augmented reality/ virtual reality (AR/VR) platforms, advancements in encryption to secure real-time data transmission, growing implementation of AI-driven threat detection in VR environments, expansion of 5G-enabled AR/VR use cases in critical sectors, increasing adoption of biometric authentication for secure access and development of privacy-preserving technologies for AR/VR applications.

The 5G security market is segmented by industry vertical into information technology (IT) and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, automotive and transportation, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and other industry verticals. The IT & telecom market will be the largest segment of the 5G security market segmented by industry vertical, accounting for 32% or $5,188 million of the total in 2029. The IT & telecom market will be supported by increasing demand for secure cloud-native 5G deployments, growing risks of cyber threats targeting telecom infrastructure, need for AI-powered threat detection in network operations, rising concerns over insider threats in telecom data centers, compliance with global telecom cybersecurity standards, demand for encrypted communication in enterprise networks and protection against DDoS attacks on telecom service providers.

What is the expected CAGR for the 5G Security Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the 5G security Market leading up to 2029 is 43%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global 5G Security Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global 5G security market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape network protection, data privacy, and digital infrastructure resilience worldwide.

The Rise In 5G Connectivity - The rise in 5G connectivity will become a key driver of growth in the 5G security market by 2029. The rapid expansion of 5G connectivity is driving the demand for advanced security solutions to safeguard the increasing number of connected devices, networks and data exchanges. With enhanced speed, low latency and widespread IoT adoption, 5G introduces new cybersecurity challenges, making robust protection a critical priority. As industries integrate 5G for essential applications, the need for comprehensive security measures is expected to grow significantly. As a result, the rise in 5G connectivity is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

The Increase In Cloud Computing - The increase in cloud computing will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the 5G security market by 2029. The expansion of cloud computing is driving the demand for enhanced 5G security, as enterprises increasingly depend on cloud-based applications and data storage. With 5G enabling faster and more interconnected cloud environments, cybersecurity risks are rising. As a result, organizations are prioritizing investments in advanced 5G security solutions, including encryption, network slicing and AI-driven threat detection, thereby accelerating market growth. Consequently, the increase in cloud computing is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing IoT Device Connectivity - The increasing IoT device connectivity will serve as a key growth catalyst for the 5G security market by 2029. The connectivity of IoT devices is driving the need for 5G security, as it amplifies network vulnerabilities and necessitates robust security measures. 5G security solutions are essential for protecting expansive IoT ecosystems from cyber threats and ensuring data integrity and privacy. With 5G’s low latency and high bandwidth enabling real-time communication, industries must prioritize secure connectivity to maintain operational resilience and trust. Therefore, this increasing IoT device connectivity is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Automation - The rising adoption of artificial intelligence (ai) and automation will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the 5G security market by 2029. The growing use of AI and automation is driving 5G security by enabling real-time threat detection, automated responses and stronger network protection. AI helps identify risks, prevent cyber threats and ensure security compliance. As 5G expands, automation ensures scalable, fast and adaptive security, reducing human effort and boosting market growth. Consequently, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (ai) and automation is projected to contributing to annual growth in the market

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The 5G Security Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the 5G security solutions market, the 5G cloud security market, the 5G security solutions for large enterprises market, the extended reality 5G security market, and the 5G security for IT & telecom market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $33 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in automation, enhanced accuracy in defect detection, and expanding applications across healthcare and manufacturing sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of AI technologies that enable real-time, high-precision inspection and quality control, fuelling transformative growth within the broader AI visual inspection industry.

The 5G security solutions market is projected to grow by $8,466 million, the 5G security solutions for large enterprises market by $8,432 million, the 5G cloud security market by $7,551 million, the extended reality 5G security market by $4,510 million, and the 5G security for IT & telecom market by $4,372 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029

