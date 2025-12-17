Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,169 in the last 365 days.

What’s New Podcast – China in the Arctic

Back to Publications

In this What’s New Episode, Serafima Andreeva and Erdem Lamazhapov talk about China and the Arctic in 2025. Photo: Serafima Andreeva

What’s New? is a podcast on Arctic geopolitics, governance, and security. Created and hosted by Serafima Andreeva, and supported by The Arctic Institute and the Fridtjof Nansen Institute. The podcast brings together leading experts from various fields of Arctic geopolitics and many Arctic and non-Arctic states to unpack key developments, challenge common misconceptions, and discuss the current dynamics of todays changing Arctic.

In this episode, Erdem Lamazhapov (PhD Research Fellow at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute) is a guest, and we explore China’s interests in the Arctic, focusing on scientific research, commercial ambitions (shipping), and geopolitical strategies. We talk about the Polar Silk Road initiative, China’s “identity” as a near-Arctic state, and common misconceptions about its role in the region. Additionally, the conversation addresses concerns about dual-use technologies in scientific research and speculates on future trends in China’s Arctic engagement amid rising great-power competition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

What’s New Podcast – China in the Arctic

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.