What’s New Podcast – China in the Arctic

In this episode, Erdem Lamazhapov (PhD Research Fellow at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute) is a guest, and we explore China’s interests in the Arctic, focusing on scientific research, commercial ambitions (shipping), and geopolitical strategies. We talk about the Polar Silk Road initiative, China’s “identity” as a near-Arctic state, and common misconceptions about its role in the region. Additionally, the conversation addresses concerns about dual-use technologies in scientific research and speculates on future trends in China’s Arctic engagement amid rising great-power competition.