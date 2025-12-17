Raisbeck Engineering Secures Exclusive Global Distribution Rights for Metrea STC Portfolio

Metrea Pod

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raisbeck Engineering, a leading provider of performance enhancement systems for business and special mission aircraft, announced today that it has secured exclusive global distribution rights for a large host of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) held by Metrea, expanding Raisbeck’s aftermarket portfolio and reinforcing its position as a trusted source for certified aircraft performance solutions worldwide.

The agreement provides Raisbeck with exclusive rights to market, sell, and support Metreaheld STCs across its global network of OEM and MRO partners. This strategic partnership enhances Raisbeck’s ability to offer a broader range of certified modifications including landing-gear seal upgrades, engine stacks, tire options, weight increases, cargo compartments, camera/sight ports that enhance operational efficiency, mission capability, and aircraft value for Twin Commander, King Air, and Caravan owners across commercial, military, and special mission platforms.

“This partnership is an important step in Raisbeck’s continued growth as a global leader in certified aircraft performance systems,” said Gregory Davis, President of Raisbeck Engineering. “Metrea’s STCs are highly complementary to our existing portfolio, and through this agreement, we are ensuring that these proven technologies remain available and well-supported for operators around the world.”

The collaboration leverages Raisbeck’s global distribution network, customer support infrastructure, and expertise in certification and engineering, ensuring seamless access and sustained product lifecycle support for Metrea’s legacy and active modification programs.

“Raisbeck’s established presence in the aerospace sector will ensure these proven modifications are promoted and supported with first-class technical expertise. Metrea looks forward to a productive and positive collaboration with Raisbeck” said TJ Spitzmiller, Director, Solution Development.

The exclusive distribution agreement takes effect immediately. Raisbeck will release detailed product information and support transition guidance to customers in the coming weeks.

About Raisbeck Engineering

Founded in 1982, Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Companies portfolio company, is an industry leader in the design, certification, and manufacturing of aircraft performance systems. With over four decades of engineering excellence and innovation, Raisbeck’s mission is to improve the productivity, safety, and comfort of aircraft while enhancing their operational and financial performance.

Learn more at www.raisbeck.com.

About Metrea

Metrea is the leading provider of effects-as-a-service to national security partners across multiple domains and over a dozen mission-centric solution areas, including airborne ISR, aerial refueling, electronic warfare, secure communications, space-based ISR and advanced simulation.

Metrea is headquartered in Washington, DC with facilities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and the EU.

Learn more at www.metrea.aero

