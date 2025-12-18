Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Global Market Report 2025 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Global Market Report 2025 Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Market to Surpass $75 billion in 2029. Within the broader Information Technology which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation market is estimated to account for nearly 0.6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market in 2029, valued at $25,421 million. The market is expected to grow from $7,931 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. The exponential growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing focus on home security and surveillance and rising smart home devices adoption.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market in 2029, valued at $22,674 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,997 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing focus on home security and surveillance and increasing adoption of virtual assistants.

What will be Largest Segment in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Market in 2029?

The artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market is by component into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by component, accounting for 44% or $33,307 million of the total in 2029. The hardware market is supported by the increasing adoption of smart devices, advancements in IoT technology, growing demand for voice assistants, integration of AI-driven security systems, and the proliferation of smart home hubs and sensors.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market is segmented by technology into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and other technologies. The machine learning (ML) market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by technology, accounting for 40% or $30,016 million of the total in 2029. The machine learning (ML) market is supported by the growing need for predictive analytics, enhanced decision-making capabilities, improved automation efficiency, continuous learning from user behaviour, and seamless integration with smart home ecosystems.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market is by application into voice assistants, security and surveillance, energy management, predictive maintenance, and other applications. The voice assistants’ market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market segmented by application, accounting for 40% or $29,819 million of the total in 2029. The voice assistants’ market is supported by the increasing adoption of smart speakers, advancements in speech recognition technology, growing consumer preference for hands-free control, seamless integration with IoT devices, and the rising demand for personalized and context-aware virtual assistants.

What is the expected CAGR for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market leading up to 2029 is 30%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape residential living, energy management, and smart home ecosystems worldwide

Rising Smart Home Device Adoption- The rising smart home device adoption will become a key driver of growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market by 2029. The widespread adoption of smart home devices enhances AI in home automation by providing vast amounts of real-time data, enabling machine learning algorithms to improve personalization, efficiency, and predictive capabilities. This interconnected ecosystem allows AI to optimize energy usage, enhance security, and streamline daily tasks, creating a more seamless and intuitive user experience. As a result, rising smart home device adoption is anticipated to contributing to a 2.5% annual growth in the market.

High Demand For Cloud-Based Services- The high demand for cloud-based services will become a key driver of growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market by 2029. The growing demand for cloud-based services enhances AI in home automation by enabling faster data processing, seamless device integration, and remote access to smart home systems. This allows AI-driven automation to deliver real-time insights, improve decision-making, and continuously adapt to user preferences for a more efficient and intelligent home environment. As a result, high demand for cloud-based services is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Digital Transformation- The increasing digital transformation will serve as a key growth catalyst artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market by 2029. Digital transformation accelerates AI in home automation by integrating advanced technologies like IoT, cloud computing, and big data analytics, enabling smarter decision-making and real-time automation. This enhances efficiency, personalization, and security in smart homes, creating a more responsive and intuitive living environment. Therefore, this increasing digital transformation is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Integration Of AI-Powered Chatbots- The growing integration of ai-powered chatbots will serve as a key growth catalyst for artificial intelligence (AI) in home automation market by 2029. The integration of AI-powered chatbots enhances home automation by enabling natural language interactions, allowing users to control smart devices seamlessly through voice or text commands. This improves user experience, streamlines automation processes, and enables AI to learn preferences over time for a more personalized and efficient smart home ecosystem. Therefore, this growing integration of ai-powered chatbots is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Home Automation Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the AI in home automation hardware market, the AI in home automation NLP market, and the AI in home automation for voice assistant’s market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $69 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising adoption of smart home devices, integration of natural language processing for seamless human–machine interaction, and the growing demand for personalized, voice-controlled environments. This expansion is further supported by advancements in edge AI, IoT connectivity, and energy-efficient automation systems that enhance comfort, security, and sustainability in modern living spaces. The surge reflects the accelerating convergence of AI, voice technology, and smart home ecosystems, fuelling transformative growth within the broader AI in home automation industry.

The AI in home automation hardware market is projected to grow by $23,281 million, the AI in home automation for voice assistant’s market by $23,040 million, and the AI in home automation NLP market by $22,211 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

