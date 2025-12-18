Composable Infrastructure Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Composable Infrastructure Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Composable Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Composable Infrastructure market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and emerging infrastructure innovators. Companies are focusing on developing flexible, software-defined architectures that enable seamless resource allocation across compute, storage, and networking components. Emphasis is placed on enhancing data centre agility, scalability, and workload optimization through automation and AI-driven orchestration tools. Understanding the competitive landscape and evolving customer demands is crucial for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on efficiency gains, strategic collaborations, and next-generation infrastructure solutions.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Composable Infrastructure Market?

According to our research, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP led global sales in 2023 with a 1% market share. The company is completely involved in the composable infrastructure market, provides composable infrastructure solutions through its HPE Synergy platform, enabling enterprises to dynamically allocate compute, storage, and networking resources. Its software-defined approach automates workload deployment, enhances scalability, and optimizes IT efficiency. HPE’s offerings support hybrid cloud environments, accelerating digital transformation and improving operational agility.

How Concentrated Is the Composable Infrastructure Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 16% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the market’s openness to innovation and customization, driven by enterprise demand for scalable, software-defined, and cloud-native infrastructure solutions. Leading vendors maintain a competitive edge through AI-enabled orchestration platforms, automation frameworks, and strong ecosystem partnerships. Meanwhile, smaller firms focus on niche solutions such as workload-specific optimization and composable storage platforms. As digital transformation and hybrid cloud adoption accelerate, the market is expected to witness strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and ecosystem integrations gradually consolidating leadership among key technology providers.

Leading companies include:

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (1%)

o Dell Technologies Inc. (1%)

o Cisco Systems Inc. (1%)

o Lenovo Group Limited (1%)

o Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (1%)

o Nutanix Inc. (1%)

o NetApp Inc. (1%)

o International Business Machines Corporation (0.4%)

o NTT Data Corp (0.3%)

o Supermicro (Super Micro Computer, Inc. (0.3%)

Request a free sample of the Composable Infrastructure Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6976&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Cerio Corporation, Schneider Electric Canada, Inc, Seagate Technology Canada, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P, ConTel Corporation, Thread AI, Inc, MessageGears, LLC, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, XConn Technologies, Inc, Liqid, Inc, Climb Channel Solutions (a division of Climb Global Solutions, Inc.), GigaIO Networks, Inc, Azure Fungible, Inc, Canopy Group, Inc, One Stop Systems, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), NetApp, Inc, Dell Inc, Nutanix, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc, Cloudistics, Inc, DriveScale, Inc, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Gluo N.V are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Huawei Cloud (Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd.), Lenovo Group Limited, Wipro Limited, NAMUTECH Co, Ltd, SoftBank Corp, Inspur Group Co, Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Samsung SDS Co, Ltd, Hanwha Group, and Hansol Technics Co, Ltd are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Accenture plc, Mindcurv GmbH, Gruppo Helvetia Italia S.p.A, Agile Lab S.r.l, SnapFulfil (Synergy Logistics Ltd.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Syscons Group S.r.l, Codehouse Group Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, and Scality, Inc are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Persistent Systems Limited, Bware Labs AG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Liqid, Inc, Comtegra S.A, Asseco Poland S.A, Comarch S.A, Yandex Cloud LLC, Selectel LLC, SIVECO Romania S.A, Tailent S.R.L, and Digi Communications N.V. are leading companies in this region.

South America: Ascenty Data Centers e Telecomunicações S.A, Equinix, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), and Sonda S.A are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure (CDI) For Scalable Data Centers are prioritizing the development of technologically advanced solutions, such as composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI), to enhance resource utilization, scalability, and workload efficiency in data centres.

•Example: Open Fabrics Alliance (OFA), Sunfish (October 2023) an open-source framework designed to optimize CDI for cloud and High-Performance Computing (HPC).

•These innovations provide a unified toolset to monitor and control computing resources across various network fabric types, enabling efficient interaction with distributed resources and automation of orchestration in large-scale parallel and distributed computing environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Developing next-generation composable platforms

•Forming strategic alliances with hyperscalers and data center operators

•Investing in software-defined infrastructure and AI-driven orchestration tools

•Integrating high-speed interconnect and CXL (Compute Express Link) technologies

Access the detailed Composable Infrastructure Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/composable-infrastructure-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.