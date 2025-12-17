Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 18, 2025

Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Village of Orwell
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize City of St. Marys Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of St. Marys
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont City of Martins Ferry
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler City of Middletown
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Middletown City Health District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Wayne Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clermont Amelia Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Clinton Clinton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Village of Plainfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Community Improvement Corporation of Lakewood, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Brecksville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Euclid
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
City of Pepper Pike
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Seven Hills
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Fayette County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Upper Arlington City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Fulton German Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Madison Somerford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Coitsville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morgan Village of Malta
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage Hiram Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Putnam Village of Belmore
Fiscal Emergency Analysis Declaration
12/5/2024 TO 12/18/2025		 Fiscal Emergency Analysis - Declaration
Richland City of Ontario
SPECIAL AUDIT
7/17/2023 TO 8/22/2024		 Special Audit FFR
Stark Perry-Canton Joint Economic Development District 22-01
1/12/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Summit City of Twinsburg
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Barberton Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Macedonia
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Macedonia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Wyandot Wyandot County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 18, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

