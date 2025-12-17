Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 18, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Village of Orwell

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize City of St. Marys Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Community Improvement Corporation of St, Marys, Ohio

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of St. Marys

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont City of Martins Ferry

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler City of Middletown

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Middletown City Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Wayne Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clermont Amelia Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Clinton Clinton County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton Village of Plainfield

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Community Improvement Corporation of Lakewood, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Brecksville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit City of Euclid Solid Waste Transfer Facility

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Euclid

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

City of Pepper Pike

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Seven Hills

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Fayette County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Upper Arlington City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Fulton German Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Madison Somerford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Coitsville Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Morgan Village of Malta

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Portage Hiram Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Putnam Village of Belmore

Fiscal Emergency Analysis Declaration

12/5/2024 TO 12/18/2025 Fiscal Emergency Analysis - Declaration Richland City of Ontario

SPECIAL AUDIT

7/17/2023 TO 8/22/2024 Special Audit FFR

Stark Perry-Canton Joint Economic Development District 22-01

1/12/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Summit City of Twinsburg

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Barberton Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Macedonia

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Macedonia

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Wyandot Wyandot County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, December 18, 2025 on the AOS Audit Search website.