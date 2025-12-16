Keene Man Sentenced to 36-Months Imprisonment for Child Exploitation Offense

CONCORD – U.S. District Judge Steven McAuliffe sentenced a Keene man to 36 months of imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan announces.

Connor Mueller, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to possessing CSAM. In 2023, an undercover law enforcement operation identified Mueller as using specialized peer-to-peer software to receive videos containing CSAM. The same software allowed other users to access materials shared by Mueller. Law enforcement subsequently searched Mueller’s home and discovered multiple devices which together contained numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation. Valuable assistance was provided by the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Keene Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Vicinanzo prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.