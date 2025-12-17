Dinosaur Outpost Roars Into the Future as a Certified Autism Center™, Expanding Accessible Adventures in Las Vegas

Being able to train our staff and set up our facility to cater to autistic and sensory-sensitive guests is something that everyone at Dinosaur Outpost is extremely proud of.” — Tim Clothier, Dinosaur Outpost founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly designates Dinosaur Outpost as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), recognizing its commitment to creating an experience that welcomes and supports every guest, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. To earn the credential, Dinosaur Outpost staff completed autism and sensory training to equip them with knowledge and skills to best support and welcome every guest. As part of the CAC partnership, IBCCES conducted an onsite review to provide ongoing recommendations for enhanced accessibility and create sensory guides for each area guests visit.

“I’m thrilled that Dinosaur Outpost has been designated as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Tim Clothier, Dinosaur Outpost founder. “Our mission has always been to connect all families through interactive play and a love of prehistoric wonder. Being able to train our staff and set up our facility to cater to autistic and sensory-sensitive guests is something that everyone at Dinosaur Outpost is extremely proud of.”

“We’re proud to partner with Dinosaur Outpost as they take this important step toward creating more inclusive and accessible experiences for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Whether local to Las Vegas or visiting from around the world, families can feel more confident knowing Dinosaur Outpost has invested in specialized training and supports to better welcome every guest.”

Pincomb continues, “By becoming a Certified Autism Center™, Dinosaur Outpost is setting a new standard not only for the Las Vegas tourism community, but for the attractions industry as a whole. Their commitment shows that accessibility isn’t an add-on; it’s an essential part of creating unforgettable experiences for all visitors.”

In addition to trained staff, Dinosaur Outpost also provides complementary sensory bags for visitors who may be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds of the installations. Guests have access to several sensory support tools, including noise reduction headphones, sunglasses, and sensory toys. Coming in 2026, the attraction is also adding a quiet space to its offerings, creating a dedicated sensory-friendly area away from sights and sounds of dinosaurs.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Dinosaur Outpost is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Dinosaur Outpost

Located at 6569 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Suite 173, just south of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Dinosaur Outpost is one of the hottest family attractions in Southern Nevada. Designed to foster connection between parents and children, the immersive experience allows families to learn and play together through hands-on, interactive dinosaur adventures. Guests can meet baby dinosaurs, launch Brussels sprouts into their mouths, brush dino teeth, and even ride atop Annie, the friendly Pachyrhinosaurus. Parents and kids alike will enjoy digging for fossils, racing pedal cars beside a rumbling volcano, and exploring prehistoric-themed environments together. Dinosaur Outpost is located inside Town Square Las Vegas, Southern Nevada’s premier dining, retail and entertainment destination.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

