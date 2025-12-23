Cougar Sunglasses Expands Private-Label Eyewear Program to International Markets

Cougar Sunglasses

Houston-based wholesale eyewear company Cougar Sunglasses announces the expansion of its private-label sunglasses program internationally.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cougar Sunglasses, a Houston-based wholesale eyewear company with more than four decades of experience in the U.S. market, has announced the expansion of its private-label sunglasses program to support retailers and distributors outside the United States.The expanded program is intended to meet increasing demand from international businesses seeking customized eyewear solutions for retail, promotional, and branded use. The move reflects Cougar Sunglasses’ broader effort to support clients operating in global markets while maintaining centralized production and quality control.Founded in the early 1980s, Cougar Sunglasses has supplied wholesale eyewear to a range of business customers, including retail stores, corporate buyers, event organizers, and promotional product suppliers. The private-label program allows participating businesses to request customization options such as logo placement, packaging variations, and frame selections.“Over the years, we’ve seen growing interest from businesses outside the U.S. looking for private-label eyewear options,” said Jean Kao, owner of Cougar Sunglasses. “This expansion allows us to support those requests in a more structured way.”Program DetailsThe private-label sunglasses program includes:• Multiple frame styles and lens options across adult and youth categories• Custom logo placement and packaging options• Flexible order quantities• International shipping availabilityCougar Sunglasses oversees internal sourcing, customization coordination, and quality checks, enabling the company to maintain consistent production standards across orders.International Distribution FocusThe program expansion supports clients across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. According to the company, international inquiries have increased in recent years from businesses seeking to introduce private-label eyewear as part of their product offerings or promotional strategies.By consolidating production and logistics through a single supplier, participating businesses can streamline timelines and reduce the need for multiple vendors.Company BackgroundCougar Sunglasses is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and operates as a wholesale-only eyewear supplier . The company does not sell directly to consumers and works exclusively with business clients. Its operations include product sourcing, customization coordination, and order fulfillment.Additional InformationBusinesses seeking information about the private-label sunglasses program can request details through the company’s website at:

