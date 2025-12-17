Food Contact Papers Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Food Contact Papers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food contact papers market is gaining significant traction as industries and consumers increasingly prioritize safe, sustainable, and convenient packaging solutions. This sector is evolving rapidly, driven by changing consumer preferences and regulatory requirements, indicating promising growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regional insights, and major trends shaping this market.

Steady Expansion in Food Contact Papers Market Size by 2025

The food contact papers market has experienced consistent growth recently. It is forecasted to rise from $80.78 billion in 2024 to $84.71 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. This past growth has been mainly fueled by strict food safety regulations, increasing consumer preference for sustainable packaging, globalization of the food sector, and a rise in convenience and ready-to-eat foods. Additionally, the industry’s gradual shift towards biodegradable materials has supported this upward trajectory.

Download a free sample of the food contact papers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13219&type=smp

Projected Growth and Key Trends in Food Contact Papers Market Through 2029

Looking ahead, the food contact papers market is expected to maintain strong momentum. By 2029, it is anticipated to reach $104.68 billion with a CAGR of 5.4%. The drivers behind this forecasted expansion include greater adoption of plant-based packaging, emphasis on recyclability and circular economy principles, and rising demand for specialty paper products. Other notable trends influencing the market involve technological advancements in coating materials, progress in paper coating technologies, innovations in barrier coatings, and a growing consumer preference for convenient packaging options tailored for e-commerce.

Understanding Food Contact Papers and Their Applications

Food contact papers, often referred to as food-grade papers, are specially engineered materials intended for direct contact with food items. Their design ensures the hygiene and safety of the food products they wrap or package. These papers find extensive use in packaging various food items such as sandwiches, bakery products, fruits, vegetables, and many other consumables, serving as a protective layer to maintain freshness and prevent contamination.

View the full food contact papers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-contact-papers-global-market-report

Consumer Demand for Sweets and Chocolates as a Growth Catalyst

One of the main factors propelling the food contact papers market is the rising consumer appetite for sweets and chocolates. These products, made by combining roasted cocoa beans with sugar and fat, rely heavily on food contact papers for packaging. These papers act as an essential barrier between the food and the environment, preserving freshness and preventing contamination. For example, in March 2022, the National Confectioners Association reported that US sales of chocolate and sweets increased by 11% between 2020 and 2021. The overall confectionery retail sales amounted to $36.9 billion in 2021 and are expected to climb to $44.9 billion by 2026. This steady demand surge directly supports the expansion of the food contact papers market.

Geographical Overview of Food Contact Papers Market Performance

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for food contact papers. Other significant regions covered in the market analysis include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing uniquely to the global market dynamics and growth prospects.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Food Contact Papers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Food Authenticity Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-authenticity-testing-global-market-report

Food Fortifying Agents Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-fortifying-agents-global-market-report

Food Glazing Agents Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-glazing-agents-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.