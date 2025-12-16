BIATCH® Tequila Releases 2025 Holiday Gift Collection

BIATCH Tequila Logo BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: BIATCH® Tequila) BIATCH® Tequila Ice Bucket (Photo Credit: BIATCH® Tequila) BIATCH® Tequila Gift Box with Sipping Glasses (Photo Credit: BIATCH® Tequila) BIATCH® Tequila (Photo Credit: BIATCH® Tequila)

With 9+ Industry Awards and Massive Retail Growth, Women-owned BIATCH® Is Owning the Season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unapologetically bold, and now officially award-winning, BIATCHTequila is closing out 2025 with unstoppable momentum. The fiercely female-driven brand has sold more than 150,000 bottles and has expanded into 16 states, including newly opened distribution in North Carolina and Mississippi, cementing its status as one of the fastest-scaling independent spirits brands in America. BIATCHTequila is available online in 42 states via online sales.This holiday season, BIATCHis emerging as a breakout favorite for gifting, entertaining, and stocking the bar cart. With its unmistakable high-shine lips, unapologetic message, and wildly popular 100mL Lil BIATCHminis, the brand is seeing record-breaking demand heading into Christmas and New Year’s.Available now for the holidays direct from biatch.com is their extensive holiday gift selection – something for every kind of BIATCH Tequila fan. Available gifts include boxed set such as the Lil BIATCH Tequila and sipping glass ($53) and the full size boxed BIATCH with a pair of sipping glasses to enjoy together ($120).For the ideal holiday party, why not decorate the home with BIATCH Light up Lamps ($30) which enhance the stunning design of the BIATCH bottle and keep the party lit! Lil BIATCH stocking stuffers ($145) will keep Santa on his toes and a range of clothing from T-shirts and tops ($35 - $80) will ensure the BIATCH vibe is front and center.This year’s Cyber Special deal is a set of six BIATCHsipping glasses for the price of four ($100). For retail partners, BIATCHhas recently launched an affiliate program with UpPromote.Please follow this link to order from the BIATCHTequila store: https://bit.ly/48j18ab The brand’s remarkable growth has also been affirmed through industry awards. In 2025 alone, BIATCHsecured nine major industry honors, including a Gold Medal (95/100) at the International Bartender Spirits Awards, multiple wins from the New York International Spirits Competition, SIP Awards, Ascot Awards, and others. As Founder & CEO “Aunt Sue” Hrib noted, “We never set out to chase industry medals—but we won nine of them anyway.”“BIATCH isn’t just a tequila—it’s a lifestyle movement,” said Hrib. “Our mission is to build community, create wealth for women, and shake up an industry that for too long has overlooked female consumers. This holiday season proves what we’ve believed since day one: women want a brand that speaks their language—with confidence, intelligence, and attitude.”ABOUT: BIATCHTequila:BIATCHis a 100% women-owned lifestyle tequila brand celebrating luxury, bold flavor, and fierce female empowerment. With a mission to build community and create wealth for women, BIATCH donates a portion of profits to causes that support women’s success with a goal to help create at least 50 women millionaires.For more information, please visit: www.BIATCH.com IG: @BIATCHtequila | F: BIATCHtequila | Y: @BIATCHtequila

