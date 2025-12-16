WCUSD Speech and Debate Program Honored with Prestigious 2025 Golden Bell Award

Speech and Debate gives our students something powerful” — Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is proud to announce that its outstanding Speech and Debate program has been awarded the 2025 Golden Bell Award by the California School Boards Association (CSBA) in the category of Student Engagement and Empowerment. This esteemed statewide recognition celebrates innovative programs that advance excellence, equity, and meaningful opportunities for students.WCUSD’s Speech and Debate program has long been recognized as one of the strongest in California, empowering students with skills that extend far beyond the classroom. Through research, argumentation, public speaking, and active listening, students learn to think critically, communicate with confidence, and advocate for ideas that matter, skills that remain with them for life.“Speech and Debate gives our students something powerful,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . “It teaches them to think clearly, speak with confidence, listen with purpose, and use their voices to influence the world around them. This award is a testament to our students’ discipline and passion, and to the coaches and educators who guide them with such unwavering commitment.”WCUSD students consistently excel on regional, state, and national stages, earning top placements and national recognition. The Golden Bell Award reflects not only their dedication but also the strength of the instructional program behind them.“This award recognizes the extraordinary work happening across our district,” said Board President Joe Magallanes. “Our Speech and Debate students represent the academic excellence, creativity, and resilience that define WCUSD. Their achievements would not be possible without the mentorship of our exceptional coaches and teachers, who inspire them to grow as thinkers, leaders, and communicators.”The district extends its appreciation to the educators who make this program exceptional. Their steady guidance builds the confidence and momentum students carry into every competition and into their futures.WCUSD proudly celebrates this Golden Bell recognition as a reflection of its ongoing commitment to preparing students to lead, advocate, and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.