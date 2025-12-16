1.2 Million Winter Crashes Each Year — 10 Emergency Kit Essentials Every Driver Needs

ISSE tire socks offer a real emergency solution that anyone can install in minutes—an easy and effective way to ensure drivers won't get stuck this winter ISSE, the world leader in textile traction devices, has introduced an essential emergency solution for North American drivers: tire socks that prevent slipping and sliding on ice or snow

From ISSE tire socks to blankets and power banks, these essentials can make winter driving safer.

Winter drivers can't control the weather. To help drivers manuever it and survive being stranded or stuck, ISSE, the global leader in tire socks, share 10 items drivers should keep in their vehicles.” — ISSE, the global leader in tire socks

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the National Weather Service, seventy-five percent (75%) of all winter weather-related deaths occur on the road, either in accidents or by people becoming stranded. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) data shows that approximately 1.2 million car accidents each year, or approximately 21%, are attributed to hazardous weather conditions.When the weather is bad and driving conditions are poor, the best bet is to stay at home. But staying home when there’s snow isn’t always an option. Before drivers hit the road this winter, there’s no time like the present to make sure they’re prepared with the winter emergency driving essentials.Winter Emergency Driving Kit Essentials:58% of people have some emergency supplies in their cars, but only 30% are confident their supplies are sufficient if bad weather strikes, according to a Finance Buzz survey Drivers can’t control the winter, but they can take measures to help control how they drive through it and survive if they get stranded or stuck. ISSE , the global leader in tire socks, recommends 10 items that every winter driver should keep in their vehicle.- Ice scraper and snow brush - Essential for clearing windows and lights- ISSE Tire Socks – To avoid sliding into a ditch or getting unstuck, tire socks are the way to go. Forget the DIY flimsy, messy, and unreliable kitty litter, sand, and carpet squares. Forget the heavy, clunky, and hard-to-install tire chains. ISSE tire socks go on tires in minutes, are as effective as tire chains, and provide incredible traction to get drivers back on the road quickly and safely.- Jumper cables or portable battery jumper - Cold weather drains batteries- Fully charged power bank – Your phone is your lifeline, keep it charged- Windshield washer fluid – Keep your windshield clean so you can see the road- Blankets, extra clothes, gloves, and socks - Hypothermia is a real risk if you're stranded in the cold- Flashlight and flares – See and be seen when stuck or stranded in the dark and snow. Make sure to have extra batteries.- First-aid kit – Be prepared for any injuries or first-aid needs- Non-perishable food and water – Stay nourished and hydrated, and don’t forget any necessary medications- Shovel – Essential for clearing paths, digging out to make sure the vehicle is visible to rescue crewsBefore hitting the road, perform vehicle prep to ensure it is winter-ready. Check the lights, signals, hazards, brakes, battery, antifreeze, oil, wipers, and tires (good tread), defroster, and keep the gas tank full.Why tire socks?Tire socks have rapidly replaced tire chains as the leading winter traction solution in European and Japanese markets, thanks to their ease of installation, compact size, and superior traction.ISSE’s essential winter driving emergency solution, tire socks that prevent slipping and sliding on ice or snow, is finally available in North America on Amazon and through the ISSE website.ISSE tire socks are effective for both emergency and preventative use during short trips in inclement weather. They’re lightweight, reusable, require no special tools, and can be installed in minutes by any driver. Due to their innovative, patent-pending design, ISSE tire socks can be driven at speeds of up to 30 mph and travel up to 150 miles before replacement.ISSE tire socks are sold under both the ISSE brand and the Goodyear brand, a global leader in tires recognized for superior quality and durability.The washable product comes in a compact bag for easy trunk storage and can be reused season after season.Visit the ISSE website to learn more.About ISSEISSE is the world leader in textile traction devices, founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 2003. ISSE has earned multiple certifications for superior quality and patented product advantages, selling into 25 countries and serving as OEM supplier to BMW, Mercedes, Mini Cooper, Volvo, and more. Visit the ISSE website to learn more.

Reach Your Destination, Not the Ditch: ISSE snow socks: reliable traction for harsh winter road conditions. Tested in the lab, proven in the real world.

