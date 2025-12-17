Activewear Market 2025-2029: Revealing Growth Trends and Recent Developments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The activewear industry has experienced significant expansion in recent times, fueled by a growing global interest in fitness and casual athletic styles. This sector continues to evolve rapidly, driven by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and a heightened focus on health and wellness. Below is an in-depth overview of the activewear market's current status, growth drivers, and regional insights.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Activewear Market

The activewear market has shown robust growth, with its size increasing from $362.17 billion in 2024 to $384.48 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This upward trajectory during the historical period is largely due to factors such as greater fitness and health consciousness, the popularity of the athleisure trend, the influence of celebrity endorsements and social media influencers, technological progress, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. Moving forward, the market is expected to grow strongly, reaching $491.58 billion by 2029, with a slightly higher CAGR of 6.3%. The anticipated growth drivers include sustainability efforts and ethical production practices, increased digitalization and personalized offerings, rising demand from emerging markets, ongoing health and wellness trends, and innovations in performance apparel. Key trends shaping the future include the rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, greater emphasis on inclusivity and diversity, broadening ranges of sustainable products, integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, as well as advancements in health monitoring and fitness tracking features.

Understanding Activewear and Its Characteristics

Activewear is specialized clothing tailored for athletic and fitness activities. These garments are commonly made from lightweight, moisture-wicking, and breathable materials designed to maximize comfort and support during exercise. The fabric’s ability to regulate body temperature and provide ventilation helps athletes and casual users maintain optimal performance by reducing overheating and preventing skin irritation.

Factors Contributing to Market Growth in Activewear

One significant driver behind the expansion of the activewear market is the increasing participation in recreational activities. These activities encompass a broad spectrum of leisure pursuits such as sports, games, hobbies, exercise, and entertainment. Rising awareness about the benefits of physical fitness and the growing desire to engage in stress-relieving and enjoyable pastimes are fueling this trend. Activewear’s ability to regulate body temperature and allow airflow through breathable fabrics enhances comfort during strenuous exercises and warm conditions, which adds to its appeal. For example, the Outdoor Participation Trend report published in June 2023 by the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), a US-based nonprofit, stated that outdoor recreation participation reached a record 168.1 million in 2022, up 2.3% from 164.2 million in 2021. This figure represents 55% of the U.S. population aged six and older, underscoring the strong influence of recreational activities on market demand.

Dominant Regional Market in Activewear

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the activewear market. Alongside North America, the market analysis covers key geographic regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting the global scope and regional variations in market dynamics.

