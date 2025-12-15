Attorney General Bonta Blocks Trump Administration from Penalizing California for Its Own Erroneous Guidance on SNAP Eligibility

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon blocking the Trump Administration from penalizing California for any errors resulting from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s erroneous guidance unlawfully restricting eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). After a four-hour hearing, the district court orally granted the Attorney General’s motion for a preliminary injunction and delayed the end of the grace period through April 9, 2026, ensuring that errors caused by the faulty, unlawful guidance do not result in hefty fiscal penalties for California. Last month, Attorney General Bonta and a multistate coalition sued the Trump Administration, arguing that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s October 31, 2025, guidance erroneously excludes certain lawfully residing non-citizens from SNAP eligibility, when they in fact are eligible when they become lawful permanent residents.

On December 9, the Trump Administration issued further guidance clarifying that certain lawfully residing non-citizens are in fact eligible for SNAP when they become lawful permanent residents. However, the Administration refuses to provide the states the required 120-day grace period for mistakes caused by the erroneous guidance. Under the “Big Beautiful Bill,” these errors can result in massive fiscal penalties. The district court today agreed with the states that the grace period, which under federal regulations is supposed to go into effect after the agency issues implementing guidance, such as the guidance at issue here, should be applied.

“The holiday season is a time of kindness and generosity. Unfortunately, this President has decided to play the Grinch,” said Attorney General Bonta. “That’s not what America stands for. As families struggle to make ends meet, we’re going to keep fighting for vital programs like SNAP that allow them to put food on the table — even when it means taking the President to court. Because of our lawsuit, the Trump Administration issued new guidance ensuring that legal permanent residents will not be wrongfully denied SNAP benefits and, with today’s court order, we’ve made sure that the states do not pay the price for this Administration’s delayed and incorrect guidance.”

Attorney General Bonta has vigorously defended SNAP benefits from attacks by the Trump Administration. During the recent government shutdown, Attorney General Bonta sued USDA to force them to fund November SNAP benefits. Not one, but two federal district courts determined that the Trump Administration acted unlawfully. And when the Administration responded by asking the U.S. Supreme Court to pause one court’s order requiring USDA to pay full benefits, Attorney General Bonta vigorously challenged that request, which was ultimately withdrawn after the government reopened. The SNAP program is now fully funded through September 2026.