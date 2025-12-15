Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,432 in the last 365 days.

Happy holidays! What’s open and what’s closed at the City

HAMILTON, ON – All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed from December 25, 2025 to January 1, 2026 and will reopen on January 2, 2026.

For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewers, animals or health and safety issues (including spills, outbreaks, rabies exposure or water hazards), call 905-546-CITY (2489).

To help residents plan for the season, a full list of holiday service hours and closures is available on the City’s What’s Open, What’s Closed web page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Happy holidays! What’s open and what’s closed at the City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.