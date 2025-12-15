Happy holidays! What’s open and what’s closed at the City

HAMILTON, ON – All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed from December 25, 2025 to January 1, 2026 and will reopen on January 2, 2026.

For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewers, animals or health and safety issues (including spills, outbreaks, rabies exposure or water hazards), call 905-546-CITY (2489).

To help residents plan for the season, a full list of holiday service hours and closures is available on the City’s What’s Open, What’s Closed web page.