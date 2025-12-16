NASH and Equivalence Systems Expand National Credit Mobility Project with CourseWise Transfer Planner

New AI Feature Enters Beta Testing, Marking Next Phase in Partnership to Modernize Student Transfer Pathways

When we combine the power of systems with the promise of AI, we can help more students stay on track and reach their degree goals faster.” — Nancy Zimpher, President of NASH

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Higher Education Systems ( NASH ), in partnership with the University of California, Berkeley, Equivalence Systems, and multiple public higher education systems, announced today that CourseWise , its pioneering AI-assisted platform for credit mobility, is entering beta testing with a major new feature, the Transfer Planner.The Transfer Planner leverages artificial intelligence to create individualized transfer plans for students based on their academic history, individual goals, and personal interests. Students using these AI-generated plans will be able to achieve their academic goals more quickly and efficiently, with lower costs compared to existing tools.The beta will include both institutional partners and student testers to ensure real-world feedback from the learners who will benefit most.“With the Transfer Planner, we’re taking another major step toward making transfer not just possible, but seamless,” said Nancy Zimpher, President of NASH. “When we combine the power of systems with the promise of AI, we can help more students stay on track and reach their degree goals faster.”CourseWise builds on a five-year collaboration between NASH’s Center for Data & Analytics and UC Berkeley’s Computational Approaches to Human Learning Lab, led by Dr. Zach Pardos. The platform applies machine learning to identify and predict course equivalencies, fill gaps in articulation data, and improve student transfer outcomes at scale.CourseWise is a software platform that leverages Responsible AI to:● Recommend course equivalencies, even with incomplete data● Upload and analyze transcripts through Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tools● Generate individualized transfer plans using AI-assisted advising● Provide system-, campus-, and department-level articulation tools● Integrate articulation data with external systems and advising tools● Utilize novel metrics to analyze the quality and coverage of course articulation data(Articulation Coverage Score)As part of a groundbreaking research project, CourseWise was initially developed from research findings that utilized over 2 million course articulations from the State University of New York (SUNY). CourseWise represents a breakthrough in AI-assisted credit mobility, helping systems, advisors, and students make smarter, faster transfer decisions.“For decades, higher education has relied on rigid, static articulation agreements developed by institutions,” said Dan Knox, Vice President for Innovation, NASH. “While well-intentioned, articulation agreements have not achieved results at scale. In part, this is due to the variability in individual student enrollment patterns, which do not necessarily fit a one-size-fits-all approach. By leveraging AI, we can develop individualized plans for each student based on their history, goals, and constraints. We are excited to engage with our partners to bring this technology to our NASH member systems.”“This partnership with NASH is reducing the lag between research and practice and helping inform human-centered AI design by connecting technology development with engaged communities of campus and system leaders,” said Zach Pardos, Founder, Equivalence Systems, and Associate Professor of Education, UC Berkeley. “The algorithmic methods are ready, the policy and implementation work is now underway to make sure the technology helps institutions best serve students.”Pardos expects this implementation effort to further inform research that informs the field.CourseWise’s innovation has also earned global recognition, as the platform was recently named a winner of the Tools Competition , a prestigious international program that supports technological innovations expanding access and success in education.The CourseWise pilot continues to expand, now including systems such as the Texas A&M University System, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, State University of New York (SUNY), University of Hawai‘i System, and Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, representing more than 120 campuses nationwide. These institutions are helping to refine CourseWise and the Transfer Planner while contributing to open-source data standards and a national Community of Practice focused on credit mobility.This work reflects NASH’s commitment to systemness, the collective power of higher education systems to achieve what no single campus can do alone.About NASHFounded in 1979, the National Association of Higher Education Systems (NASH) works to advance the role of multi-campus systems and the concept of systemness to create a more vibrant and sustainable higher education sector. NASH represents the nearly 90 public higher education systems in the U.S., which include more than 1,200 institutions and serve 13.9 million students nationwide. Learn more at www.nash.edu

