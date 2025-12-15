RockWallet Achieves ISO 27001 Certification 

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RockWallet, a self-custodial multicurrency wallet built for simple and secure digital asset management, today announced that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been certified to ISO 27001, the international standard for managing information security risk across people, processes, and technology.



“ISO 27001 certification is more than a benchmark—it’s an assurance to our users that RockWallet operates with integrity and precision,” said Steve Bailey, President and COO of RockWallet. “It represents our dedication to building confidence across every touchpoint, ensuring that people can navigate digital assets with certainty, transparency, and peace of mind.”



ISO 27001 certification requires organizations to implement a risk-based framework for protecting information, supported by continuous improvement and governance. This achievement demonstrates RockWallet’s commitment to safeguarding user data and platform integrity.



Earning ISO 27001 certification marks another milestone in RockWallet’s journey to make the digital asset experience more transparent, reliable, and empowering. It reinforces the company’s promise: every transaction, every connection, every update is backed by a commitment to quality and confidence that users can depend on. This certification joins RockWallet’s commitment to industry leading certifications, including SOC 2 Type II.

RockWallet allows users to buy, store, send, and trade cryptocurrencies such as BTC, BCH, ETH, USDT, and USDC, all from a sleek, mobile-first platform that keeps users in control of their funds and data. Built for both simplicity and strength, RockWallet continues to evolve with the changing needs of crypto users—without compromising trust.



Independent Audit Results:



The certification follows an independent audit by Sensiba Australia Pty Ltd. Certification is maintained through annual surveillance audits and recertification every three years, ensuring the ISMS remains effective and evolves with changing threats.



About RockWallet:

RockWallet is a fintech company redefining access to digital assets through self-custody and simplicity. Built on trusted BRD open-source technology, RockWallet empowers people to manage crypto securely while maintaining complete control over their assets and data.

