Two Massachusetts Men Rescued from Mount Lafayette

December 15, 2025

Franconia, NH – On Friday, December 12, 2025, at 9:45 p.m., Conservation Officers with NH Fish and Game were made aware of two hikers who had lost the trail as they descended from the summit of Mount Lafayette on the Greenleaf Trail. One of the hikers had injured themselves in a fall and claimed that he could not continue due to a lower-leg injury. The two were still above tree line and were exposed to heavy winds, temperatures around 10ºF, and waist deep snow. They lost their composure and would not listen to any advice being given to them. A rescue party comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team was assembled and started the nearly 4-mile trek at 11:25 p.m.

Periodic calls were made by the distressed hikers, and one was suffering from severe hypothermia and was in and out of consciousness. A call was made to the Army National Guard to determine the feasibility of a helicopter rescue. A crew assembled in Concord and arrived in Franconia Notch at around 2:30 a.m. but were unable to get to the two hikers because of cloud cover at around 3,700 feet in elevation.

At 2:45 a.m., December 13, the first rescue team arrived on site with the two hikers. The rescuers were able to get the hikers warmed up and provided them with additional clothing. By 3:00 a.m., the group had started back to the Greenleaf Trail. The earlier reported leg injury was not as significant as had been reported. By 5:30 a.m., the rescue party arrived at the trailhead and the Army National Guard Helicopter returned to Concord when it was learned that the group would be able to hike out with assistance.

The two hikers were identified as 35-year-old Shane Squires of New Bedford, MA, and 41-year-old Robert Conlon of Haverhill, MA. They were able to drive themselves to a hospital and were treated for frostbite. The two were ill equipped for a hike of this magnitude and had departed for a nearly 9-mile loop at 1:00 p.m. They lacked appropriate clothing for a hike in the weather conditions they encountered and were navigating with a phone when they lost the trail.

Even though winter technically begins December 21, a drive up I-93 into the White Mountains will quickly show that winter conditions have arrived. If hikers cannot adhere to the hiker responsibility code as set forth by the HikeSafe program then they should consider staying home. Rescues of this magnitude and conditions put rescue personnel at great risk.