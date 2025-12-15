MEC Sipho Hlomuka applauds swift SAPS action following robbery at JE Ndlovu High School



The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka, has commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for their prompt and effective response following a robbery at JE Ndlovu High School, during which laptops and cellphones meant to support teaching and learning were stolen.

Thanks to the decisive actions of SAPS, the stolen devices were swiftly recovered from a shop on West Street, Durban, where the perpetrators attempted to sell them. The MEC praised the coordinated efforts of police officials whose thorough investigative work led to the arrest of the suspects and the successful recovery of the school’s valuable resources.

“We commend the outstanding work of the South African Police Service in ensuring that these criminals were apprehended and that the stolen devices were recovered. Their rapid response not only restores dignity to JE Ndlovu High School but also reinforces our collective resolve to protect our educational facilities from criminal acts. We will not tolerate any form of criminality that disrupts teaching and learning or undermines opportunities for our learners,” said MEC Hlomuka.

The Department of Education extends its gratitude to SAPS for their vigilance and professionalism, and encourages communities to remain active partners in safeguarding schools against vandalism and crime.

