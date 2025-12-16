XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabrication of heavy components is a critical and complex endeavor in industrial manufacturing. The integrity of these components directly impacts safety, operational efficiency, and profitability. Project managers and procurement experts are consistently seeking partners who can meet the most stringent safety and quality requirements. A Reliable Heavy Metal Fabrication Company in China that holds world-class certifications is considered an invaluable asset. Openex is positioned as a leader in this field. Its reputation is built on capabilities backed by a commitment to the most rigorous standards, including ASME and API.Why Certifications are Important in Heavy Fabrication Modern heavy fabrication is more than just cutting and welding; it requires sophisticated engineering solutions for a global, highly regulated, and constantly evolving market. Industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation face immense pressure to maintain safety and compliance. This regulatory environment has led to a major industry trend: the consolidation and inclusion of only the best-qualified partners in supply chains.Two of the most respected organizations in the world are at the forefront of this movement: The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the American Petroleum Institute (API).ASME: The American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Known for its Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code, ASME sets standards for designing, manufacturing, and inspecting pressure vessels, boilers, and critical components. A fabricator's ASME certification serves as an important confirmation. This certification verifies that a company's quality control and manufacturing processes meet internationally recognized standards for safety and reliability. This means that clients can be confident that components will remain safe even under extreme temperatures and pressures, thus reducing risks and simplifying the regulatory burden.API: The American Petroleum Institute. API is the global leader for setting standards in the oil and gas industry. API certification ensures equipment used in exploration, production, and distribution is safe, reliable, and consistent. API standards cover equipment from drilling rigs to subsea gear and offshore structures. Compliance with API specifications ensures that heavy fabricators can produce components able to withstand the harsh, corrosive conditions of oil fields and deep-sea operations. This certification is vital as it gives clients confidence that their equipment will perform as intended, minimizing the chance of catastrophic failures and costly downtime.These certifications represent more than just a stamp of approval. They are proof that a fabricator has invested in the latest technology, highly-skilled personnel, and an effective quality management system. The certifications signal that a company is choosing a low-risk and reliable partner for custom heavy fabrication.Openex: A Certified Partner in Heavy Metal FabricationOpenex has strategically positioned itself as a partner that understands and embodies these principles. The company operates as a one-stop shop, offering a wide range of services and eliminating the need to coordinate multiple vendors. Openex manages the entire project cycle, including large machining, cutting, rolling, punching, press braking, welding, and final assembly.Openex's capabilities are underscored by its technology and scale. More than 1,000 advanced facilities allow the company to take on even the largest projects. State-of-the-art equipment is central to its quality assurance, enabling precision and repeatability. For instance, the plate rolling department can cold roll plates as large as 5000mm in width or 200mm in thickness. Press braking can also handle materials up to 100mm. This capability is a significant advantage for clients requiring large components.Case Studies and Diverse ApplicationsOpenex's certifications and expertise are leveraged across a variety of industries to solve complex challenges.Oil & Gas and Chemical Process: A prominent client in the oil and chemical sector required a large number of custom-made pressure vessels for a refinery project. The components needed to meet both ASME and API standards to ensure safety and integrity. Openex's team of certified professionals managed the project from material selection through to fabrication and testing. The components were delivered with full certification and traceability. The client was able to seamlessly integrate the vessels into their project, confident in their compliance and high quality.Power Generation: A major power plant manufacturer needed a complex set of turbine casings and structural supports for a new facility. These components required the ability to withstand extreme temperatures and stress. Openex's comprehensive services enabled the manufacture, fabrication, and assembly of these components with precision. Openex completed the project to specification, demonstrating its ability to handle high-value, critical components in the energy sector.Heavy Construction and Mining: Openex was tasked by a global heavy equipment manufacturer to fabricate oversized frames and swivel booms for the next generation of mining excavators. The components required extreme strength and dimensional accuracy to withstand the demands of mining operations. Openex's expertise in welding and working with large-scale materials ensured that the end product was durable and perfectly aligned, reducing assembly time for the customer.Subsea and Marine: In addition to heavy fabrication for the offshore platform industry, Openex offers services in the marine sector, including large hull sections. Recent work involved the fabrication of structural modules to support a new subsea installation. The work required a high level of accuracy and strict adherence to welding standards to ensure the components would withstand high pressures and saltwater environments. Openex met the project's requirements on all fronts.Openex is positioned as a leader in the heavy fabrication industry and a trusted partner for clients worldwide. In an industry where trust is earned, Openex has not only proven its ability to complete the most challenging projects but has also validated that capability by obtaining certifications from ASME and API. Openex's commitment to excellence has positioned the company as a leading Professional Heavy Fabrication Supplier and a trusted business partner for clients globally.Official Website: https://www.cncmetalworking.com/

