SCO Expo 2025 Highlights Detachable Modular Container Houses From Liansheng

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As modular construction technology continues to redefine modern building, Liansheng Assembly, a leading Custom Integrated Modular House Solution Provider , stands out for its innovation and craftsmanship in detachable modular container housing. At SCO Expo 2025, Liansheng is showcasing a new generation of prefabricated modular buildings—solutions that seamlessly blend steel-frame durability, plug-and-play convenience, and eco-conscious design principles. These homes exemplify how advanced Chinese modular construction can offer flexible, cost-effective, and sustainable housing for global clients.Industry Outlook: Modularization and Prefabrication Transforming Global ConstructionThe global construction sector is undergoing a paradigm shift toward modularization, prefabrication, and green building practices. According to industry studies, modular and prefabricated building markets are expected to grow steadily through 2030 as governments and enterprises seek solutions that shorten project timelines, reduce waste, and optimize energy efficiency. The shift is driven by urbanization, labor shortages, and the rising costs of traditional construction.In this evolving market, detachable modular container houses have become an essential innovation. Built off-site in controlled environments and transported ready for assembly, these homes minimize on-site labor while ensuring high quality. Detachable modular structures can be easily disassembled, relocated, and reused—offering not only convenience but also sustainability.Moreover, the integration of steel-frame engineering ensures structural integrity and resistance to extreme environments. Combined with plug-and-play wiring systems, plumbing pre-installation, and customizable layouts, these container-based modular houses serve multiple applications—from residential to commercial and humanitarian uses. The result is a new generation of construction that is scalable, adaptable, and aligned with modern living standards.China, as one of the world’s major manufacturing and export hubs, has rapidly advanced in modular housing production. Chinese enterprises have mastered high-precision prefabrication, enabling large-scale factory production and export-ready designs that meet international quality standards. Among these pioneers, Liansheng Assembly has emerged as a trusted name known for its technical expertise and complete solution capability.Liansheng at SCO Expo 2025: A New Vision for Modular LivingThe Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Expo 2025 serves as an important platform for industrial collaboration, trade exchange, and innovation sharing among member states. This year’s event emphasizes green building, sustainable development, and cross-border industrial cooperation—perfectly aligning with Liansheng’s mission and technology roadmap.At the Liansheng Pavilion, the company presents its signature detachable modular container houses, which can be expanded, folded, or customized according to specific usage scenarios. Visitors to the booth can experience firsthand how Liansheng integrates steel structure design, environmentally friendly materials, and rapid deployment technology into its modular architecture. Demonstrations at the Expo highlight how a single unit can be transported compactly, unfolded on-site within hours, and connected immediately to power and water systems via plug-and-play interfaces.Beyond the product showcase, Liansheng’s participation underscores China’s leadership in the prefabricated construction revolution. Through the SCO platform, the company aims to strengthen cooperation with Central Asian, Middle Eastern, and Eurasian partners seeking reliable and scalable housing solutions. By sharing its expertise in large-scale modular production and export logistics, Liansheng contributes to the global goal of achieving accessible, sustainable, and modern living environments.During the Expo, Liansheng also hosted a technical seminar titled “Smart Modular Living: The Future of Fast Housing Deployment”, where its R&D team discussed upcoming trends such as 3D prefabrication, intelligent electrical systems, and modular design standardization. The presentation emphasized the importance of reusability, energy efficiency, and industrialized construction methods—all central to Liansheng’s design philosophy.Through its presence at SCO Expo 2025, Liansheng is not merely exhibiting products but also shaping conversations around the future of modular construction. The company’s solutions attracted attention from international buyers, government delegations, and developers seeking high-quality prefabricated housing for residential, commercial, and emergency applications.Liansheng’s Core Advantages: Where Innovation Meets ReliabilityWith over a decade of industry experience, Liansheng Assembly has evolved into a modern enterprise integrating housing customization, R&D design, production, sales, installation, and after-sales service. The company’s location—adjacent to Jiaodong International Airport and just 30 km from Qingdao Port—provides strong logistical advantages for global shipping and rapid response to customer demand.1. Comprehensive One-Stop SolutionsAs a Custom Integrated Modular House Solution Provider, Liansheng delivers full-cycle service, from concept design and structural engineering to on-site assembly and maintenance. Its modular systems allow flexible configuration for residential, commercial, office, and disaster-relief scenarios.2. Commitment to Sustainability and QualityLiansheng advocates for prefabricated buildings that are standardized, environmentally friendly, modular, universal, and reusable—principles that support eco-friendly development and align with the global shift toward circular economy models. The use of recyclable steel frames and energy-efficient insulation panels helps minimize environmental impact.3. Large-Scale Factory ProductionEquipped with advanced manufacturing lines, the company achieves large-scale industrial production, ensuring consistency, quality, and fast turnaround times. This capability supports both domestic infrastructure projects and large export orders to regions such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.4. Product ApplicationsLiansheng’s modular houses serve diverse applications:Residential housing: Temporary and permanent living spaces for workers or families.Commercial and office units: Modular offices, retail kiosks, and site headquarters.Tourism and hospitality: Expandable villas and glamping accommodations.Emergency response: Rapid-deployment shelters for disaster relief and humanitarian missions.5. Representative Project CasesLiansheng’s solutions have been adopted in multiple international markets for rapid deployment housing projects, construction site complexes, and modular community housing. Clients appreciate the combination of quick installation, structural strength, and aesthetic flexibility. Each project reflects the company’s ability to tailor modular designs to unique regional requirements and climate conditions.Future Outlook: Liansheng’s Global VisionAs the global housing industry embraces industrialized production, modularization will continue to play a central role in delivering efficiency and sustainability. Governments are integrating modular construction into affordable housing programs, while commercial developers turn to prefab systems for speed and cost control.Liansheng’s forward-looking strategy focuses on expanding its OEM and ODM service capabilities, enhancing intelligent production technology, and deepening international partnerships. The company aims to become a globally recognized modular construction brand, offering scalable housing solutions that merge Chinese engineering with global market needs.At SCO Expo 2025, Liansheng’s vision resonated strongly: to make modern, sustainable living accessible to all through intelligent modular design. By leveraging innovation, quality assurance, and global connectivity, Liansheng continues to set a benchmark for excellence in prefabricated modular architecture.About Liansheng AssemblyLiansheng Assembly is a professional industrial and trading enterprise specializing in prefabricated and modular building solutions. With over ten years of experience, the company integrates R&D, design, production, and after-sales services to deliver high-quality housing systems worldwide. Its mission is to standardize and industrialize modular building applications while promoting sustainability, efficiency, and reusability in modern construction.For more information about Liansheng’s modular housing products and services, please visit: https://www.expand-house.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.