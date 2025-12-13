Dr. Frantz C. Dorsainvil Releases Two Books Championing Educators and Inspiring Immigrant Students

College Still Matters by Frantz Dorsainvil The Gift Your Give Beyond The Classroom by Frantz Dorsainvil

An uplifting audiobook for educators and a compelling memoir for students and families navigating the American education system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frantz C. Dorsainvil, a celebrated educator, author, and advocate for equity in schools, is reshaping the conversation around teaching, opportunity, and the power of higher education with the release of two influential books: The Gift You Give Beyond the Classroom: The Hidden Financial Benefits for Educators and College Still Matters: From ELL to Ed.D. (English Language Learner to Doctorate Degree). Together, they offer a holistic message of empowerment—one focused on both the personal and professional growth that education makes possible.

In The Gift You Give Beyond the Classroom, now available as an audiobook produced by Audiobook Publishing Services and narrated by Ron Garner, Dr. Dorsainvil reveals the often-unseen financial advantages and career opportunities available within the education profession. Drawing from decades of experience as a teacher, counselor, school leader, and advocate for minority educators, he provides actionable strategies for achieving financial wellness, exploring alternative pathways in education, and understanding the profound influence educators have beyond classroom walls.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/ciRvd1g

College Still Matters, Dr. Dorsainvil’s inspiring memoir, traces his journey from growing up in Haiti to earning his doctorate after immigrating to the United States as a teenager. Through perseverance, focus, and unwavering belief in the power of education, he built a life of service dedicated to empowering students—especially immigrants and minority youth. His message is clear: a college education remains a powerful gateway to opportunity, regardless of societal rhetoric or personal obstacles.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/enXi7HK

Dr. Dorsainvil’s motivation for writing both books stems from his lived experience—navigating language barriers, financial challenges, and systemic inequities while holding fast to the belief that education changes lives. His works encourage educators to embrace their profession with renewed purpose, while also urging young people to pursue academic aspirations boldly and unapologetically.

These books resonate deeply with educators, school leaders, immigrant families, students pursuing higher education, and communities seeking stories of resilience and empowerment. Dr. Dorsainvil brings unmatched credibility through nearly three decades in the field of education, with 28 and a half years of dedicated service, recognition from educational institutions and public officials, and his current roles as an assistant principal and adjunct professor at NYU.

