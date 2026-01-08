Craters & Freighters Transforms Hazmat Shipping Operations with DGIS Software to Support Compliance Across 30+ Locations

DGIS software supports compliant hazmat shipping operations across Craters & Freighters’ nationwide network. Custom crated dangerous goods prepared for compliant hazmat shipping by Craters & Freighters.

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craters & Freighters, the premier provider of custom crating, packaging, and shipping solutions has successfully scaled its dangerous goods (DG) shipping capabilities across 30+ locations by implementing DGIS, a powerful SaaS hazmat shipping software powered by DGeo (formerly known as Labelmaster Software).



The partnership transformed the company's approach to transporting hazardous materials, turning what was once a complex compliance challenge into a competitive advantage.

Serving demanding industries including aerospace, medical equipment, biotechnology, telecommunications, and fine art, Craters & Freighters handles shipments that require exceptional care and expertise, ranging from lithium batteries and e-bikes to chemicals and fragile, high-value equipment.

"Every job starts with an estimate," said Brad Hermanns, Director of Operations at Craters & Freighters Phoenix. "DGIS lets me quickly assess packaging requirements, regulatory limits, and transport mode specifics, all in one place. I don't need to flip through IATA or IMDG manuals to provide an accurate quote."

Our customers rely on us because their shipping needs are anything but standard," said Mark Giraldi, Executive Vice President at Craters & Freighters. "When we first began shipping dangerous goods, we had very little experience with hazardous materials. We needed a reliable solution that would ensure our documentation was correct and every shipment was handled properly from start to finish."



AUTOMATING HAZMAT SHIPPING OPERATIONS

DGIS provides automated guidance, real-time shipment validation, and a centralized regulatory database that has streamlined Craters & Freighters' hazmat operations from the initial customer interaction through final delivery.

The platform has delivered significant time savings while reducing risk and eliminating roadblocks in the shipping workflow. According to Giraldi, the efficiency gains have been substantial: "DGIS saves us time, money, and opens the door to more business. Without it, DG shipping would take four times longer than it does now."



SCALING DANGEROUS GOODS SHIPPING CAPABILITIES ACROSS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Before implementing DGIS, scaling dangerous goods capabilities across multiple locations presented significant challenges. "Before DGIS, hazmat processes differed across locations," said Giraldi. "Now, every site delivers safe, compliant shipping that reinforces the Craters & Freighters brand."

Beyond operational efficiency, DGIS has improved employee training and onboarding. "Teaching someone the regulations is one thing, but physically packing and labeling correctly every time is another," said Hermanns. "DGIS helps bridge that gap with visuals, documentation and checklists that guide the process and support audits. And that's a differentiator for us in the market."

"It's a game-changer," Giraldi concluded. "I wish I had it back when I was managing hazmat for a major airline—it would've made life a lot easier."

Brandon Yost, VP of Software at DGeo agrees on the importance of technology to drive business results. “Craters & Freighters is a perfect example of how the right technology can transform dangerous goods operations from a compliance burden into a business enabler,” said Brandon Yost, VP of Software at DGeo.

“Their success across 30+ locations demonstrates that with intuitive software and comprehensive regulatory support, companies can confidently scale their hazmat capabilities while maintaining the highest safety standards. We're proud to support their growth."



ABOUT CRATERS & FREIGHTERS

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Craters & Freighters is a national leader in specialty freight solutions. Expanding through franchising since 1991, the company offers full-service logistics, providing custom crating, packaging, and shipping for residential and commercial clients worldwide.



ABOUT DGEO

DGeo helps companies reduce risk and increase compliance within their dangerous goods (DG) supply chain, while increasing business efficiency and profitability. Backed by Labelmaster’s 50+ years of industry expertise, DGeo simplifies even the most complex DG shipping operations. Our specialties span all things DG – from innovative hazmat packaging and battery warehousing to logistics strategy, hazmat shipping software, consulting and more. To learn more, visit www.DGeo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.