Tai Bixby Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Tai Bixby who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy" explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



Tai Bixby is a nationally recognized commercial real estate broker, investor, and advisor based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. With more than two decades of experience, he has built a reputation for bringing sophisticated financial analysis, tactical empathy, and creative problem-solving to complex transactions. As a dual designee of both the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute (CCIM), Tai ranks among the top tier of commercial brokers worldwide.



At Real Estate Advisors, LLC, Tai leads investment sales, leasing, and advisory assignments across office, industrial, retail, multifamily, and land sectors. He has represented institutional investors, private equity funds, developers, law firms, banks, and municipalities throughout New Mexico and the Southwest—closing more than $500 million in sales and leases. His approach to negotiation, shaped by Chris Voss’s “Black Swan” methodology, combines tactical empathy, calibrated questions, and financial precision to unlock hidden value and drive meaningful outcomes.



Raised in New Mexico, Tai blends deep local insight with global perspective. His work has helped shape Santa Fe’s commercial landscape—from courthouse and government leases to downtown retail portfolios and industrial campuses. Known for his integrity, analytical rigor, and ethical focus, he continues to advise clients on strategies that foster long-term success.



When not brokering deals, Tai is active in thought leadership, mentoring, and managing his own investment portfolio. Outside of work, he volunteers at his religious center and enjoys traveling and sailing with his family.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Tai Bixby as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Tai Bixby and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership and driving success on a global scale.

