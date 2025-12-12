A Christmas Classic Reborn in Reggae: Venice Beach Dub Club Releases 'Good King Wenceslas'

VBDC releases new Christmas single, “Good King Wenceslas,” The nostalgic, family-friendly track offers a fresh Reggae twist on the classic carol, bringing the legendary 10th-century tale to life for a new generation. Seth Caro, lead singer of chart-topping Reggae band Venice Beach Dub Club (VBDC) This release of “Good King Wenceslas” marks VBDC’s third Christmas single, following fan favorites “Christmastime Thing” and “I Know Santa Claus Is Real,” with a full-length Christmas album in the works.

VENICE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chart-topping Reggae band Venice Beach Dub Club (VBDC) is celebrating the holiday season with the release of their new Christmas single, “Good King Wenceslas,” with an accompanying animated music video directed by award-winning director Tess Martin. The nostalgic, family-friendly track offers a fresh Reggae twist on the classic carol, bringing the legendary 10th-century tale to life for a new generation. The single is available on all music platforms, and the official music video is on YouTube (@VBDC_music) and at VBDCmusic.com “I’ve always dreamed of making Christmas music that becomes part of other people’s holiday traditions,” says Seth Caro, lead singer of VBDC.Following their critically praised summer release, VBDC II: Time Marches On , VBDC continues to evolve their sound while staying deeply rooted in Reggae. This release marks VBDC’s third Christmas single, following fan favorites “Christmastime Thing” and “I Know Santa Claus Is Real,” with a full-length Christmas album in the works. Their Reggae reimagining of “Good King Wenceslas” brings the centuries-old story of the Duke-turned-Saint to life as the King and his loyal Page venture out into the bitter winter night to deliver alms to the poor. The band’s theatrical character voicing, paired with an uplifting Reggae rhythm, creates an immersive, cinematic storytelling experience that listeners of all ages might enjoy. Caro explains, “We wanted to put listeners right there in the winter gale beside the King and Page for the animated music video. These centuries-old Christmas carols deserve to keep living, and we hope our version of ‘Good King Wenceslas’ connects a whole new generation of Christmas lovers to this beautiful tale.”The accompanying animated music video is directed by award-winning animator Tess Martin, whose work has been featured at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, the Ann Arbor Film Festival, as well as other international galleries and festivals. Animator Greg Radi embraced a collage aesthetic and brought “Good King Wenceslas” to life with visual richness, and reverence for the story’s enduring themes.Much like Saint Nicholas, Wenceslas is remembered for his generosity - posthumously honored as a King for his good works and compassion. His tale reinforces the timeless message that it is more blessed to give than to receive, and that the spirit of Christmas is found in sharing our blessings with others, especially strangers who may need them most.Venice Beach Dub Club (VBDC) is a genre-blurring reggae band from Venice, California, led by singer/songwriter Seth Caro. Known for introspective lyrics, fearless musical fusion, and a sound that blends roots reggae with punk, blues, hip-hop, and country, the band continues to evolve while staying deeply rooted in Reggae.Download or stream “Good King Wenceslas” on Spotify or wherever you get your music, and add it to your annual Christmas playlist! Then watch the official animated music video on YouTube (@VBDC_music) or at VBDCmusic.com. Follow @VeniceBeachDubClub on Instagram or for updates.# # #About VBDCVenice Beach Dub Club (aka VBDC) is a genre-blurring reggae collective led by singer/songwriter Seth Caro, alongside producer/guitarist Gary “Big G” Larason and bassist Benji Hamlin. Known for raw, introspective lyrics and fearless musical fusion, VBDC mixes roots reggae with punk, blues, hip-hop, and even country. With a loyal fanbase and a deep commitment to truth-speaking through music, VBDC’s new album VBDC II: Time Marches On showcases the band’s evolution - bold, reflective, and unafraid to push boundaries. Get down with VBDC on Instagram @VeniceBeachDubClub. To get more information and access the music, visit the site at: https://vbdcmusic.com/

