The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, in collaboration with the Transition Maine Regional Transition Collaborative Fellows, invites you to save the date for the third annual “I Belong” Youth Summit, to be held at Central Maine Community College in Auburn on May 21, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information regarding registrations for middle and high schools will be released soon.

The “I Belong” Youth Summit invites schools from across Maine to join a transformative initiative designed specifically for transition-aged students with disabilities. This dynamic gathering goes beyond traditional career fairs to offer meaningful exploration, skill-building, and work-based learning opportunities tailored to each student’s interests and abilities. Check out this article about the second annual “I Belong” Youth Summit.

By participating in this event, you will become part of a statewide movement to reshape post-secondary pathways for all Maine students with disabilities. Your involvement creates ripple effects of opportunity:

Students discover career paths they may never have considered, building confidence and practical skills for their future.

Educators gain valuable resources, evidence-based practices, and direct connections with industry partners.

Businesses develop tomorrow’s workforce, while fulfilling community engagement goals.

Help your students find where they belong in Maine’s future workforce. The “I Belong” Youth Summit provides a student-centered environment for youth to explore career pathways at their own pace, connect with potential employers, and envision new possibilities for their lives after school. Together, we can create a more inclusive, opportunity-rich future for Maine’s students with disabilities.

For more information, please contact Tracy Whitlock, Maine DOE Special Projects and Educator Supports Coordinator, at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov.