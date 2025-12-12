PCI Builders to Host Live Demonstration of Breakthrough Acoustic Fire Suppression Technology

Live Public Demonstration

PCI Builders is showcasing this demonstration as part of its commitment to helping Californians rebuild safer, more resilient homes after wildfire devastation

Altadena’s water infrastructure cannot support a full-scale, water-based fire suppression response across the city. This technology offers a critical alternative that helps protect homes.” — Allison Allain, CEO & General Contractor, PCI Builders

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Builders is proud to announce a live public demonstration of Sonic Fire Tech, a revolutionary fire suppression system that uses acoustic waves—not water or chemicals—to stop fires before they spread. The event will take place on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, from 10:00–11:00 AM at Victory Bible Church, 1497 N. Hill Avenue in Pasadena.Developed by a team of NASA-trained engineers, Sonic Fire Tech harnesses infrasound frequencies to safely disrupt fire ignition by removing oxygen from the combustion equation—without damaging property or the environment. Unlike traditional fire suppression systems, this technology leaves no residue, requires no cleanup, and is safe for indoor and outdoor use.PCI Builders is showcasing this demonstration as part of its commitment to helping Californians rebuild safer, more resilient homes after wildfire devastation. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the technology in action and hear directly from Remington Hotchkis, Sonic Fire Tech’s Chief Commercialization Officer. “Wildfire danger isn’t abstract for me, it’s personal. When my former home in Altadena burned in the Los Angeles fires earlier this year, I saw firsthand that it wasn’t the wall of flame that destroyed homes, it was the embers. In that moment I realized that this part of the global wildfire crisis is solvable.”Altadena’s water infrastructure was not built to support a full-scale, water-based fire suppression response across the city,” said Allison Allain, CEO & General Contractor, PCI Builders. “This technology offers a critical alternative—one that helps protect homes while also preventing our utilities from being overwhelmed in the next major fire event.”Event Details:Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025Time: 10:00–11:00 AMLocation: Victory Bible Church, 1497 N. Hill Avenue, Pasadena, CALivestream: https://www.youtube.com/@AltadenaTalks Sponsors include PCI Builders, Sonic Fire Tech, the National Small Business Advocacy Council, Altadena Talks, and Victory Bible Church.Note: This technology has not yet been added to the California State Fire Code, which is in process.For media inquiries, interviews, or demo access, please contact Allison Allain at allison@pci.builders or 626-354-3806.About PCI BuildersPCI Builders is a women-owned, California-based design-build firm committed to helping communities rebuild safer, stronger, and more resilient homes in the aftermath of wildfires and other natural disasters. Rooted in innovation and sustainability, PCI Builders integrates cutting-edge technologies with proven construction methods to deliver high-quality, fire-hardened homes. As a mission-driven company, PCI collaborates with local leaders, technology partners, and advocacy organizations to advance smart, community-focused rebuilding efforts across the state. Learn more at www.pci.builders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.