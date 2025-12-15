Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics sector has experienced significant growth recently, driven by various global health challenges. With increasing awareness and technological advancements, this market is set to evolve further, responding to the heightened need for rapid and accurate disease detection. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors propelling growth, major players, and regional trends shaping its future.

Current and Projected Market Value of the Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market

The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market has demonstrated robust expansion over recent years, growing from $14.14 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $15.1 billion in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The earlier growth phase was influenced by factors such as antibiotic resistance, increased globalization and travel, aging populations, the emergence of new pathogens, and concerns around bioterrorism. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $19.83 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.0%. Key drivers for this forecasted growth include rising demand for point-of-care testing, increasing infectious disease prevalence, the broader adoption of personalized medicine, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging regions. Important technological trends expected to fuel progress include next-generation sequencing, microfluidics platforms, lab-on-a-chip systems, multiplex PCR assays, and digital immunoassays.

Understanding Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics and Their Role

Infectious disease in vitro diagnostics encompass laboratory tests conducted on biological samples like blood, urine, or swabs to detect and identify infectious agents such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. These diagnostic tools are critical for providing timely and accurate detection, guiding appropriate treatment choices, and supporting infection control and disease surveillance efforts. By enabling rapid pathogen identification, these diagnostics contribute significantly to public health management and outbreak containment.

Key Factors Boosting Growth in the Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market

One major factor driving the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is the rising global incidence of infectious diseases. This refers to the number of individuals affected by bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic infections worldwide at a given time, highlighting the overall disease burden. Climate change has played a role in this trend by expanding the living areas of disease carriers like mosquitoes, contributing to increased infection rates globally. In vitro diagnostics are essential in this context, providing healthcare providers with precise tools to identify pathogens quickly, start appropriate treatments, and help prevent the spread of infections.

For example, in October 2024, the World Health Organization reported that around 10.8 million people worldwide contracted tuberculosis, with 55% being men, 33% women, and 12% children or adolescents. Additionally, individuals living with HIV accounted for 6.1% of these cases, underscoring the ongoing challenges in infectious disease management and the vital role diagnostics play in addressing them.

Regional Overview and Growth Patterns in the Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market

In 2024, North America led the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers broad geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global trends and regional market dynamics.

