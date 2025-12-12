Kimberlee Langford Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Kimberlee Langford

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Kimberlee Langford who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy" explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



Kimberlee Langford is a nationally recognized nurse executive, leadership and nurse coach, and wellness strategist with over two decades of experience transforming healthcare teams and organizations. Known for blending clinical excellence with human-centered leadership, Kimberlee has led high-performing teams in complex, high-stakes environments—helping organizations improve outcomes while honoring the humanity of those they serve.



Her nursing career spans hospital-based care, home health, and hospice. She currently serves as Vice President of Medical Management with Boon-Chapman, an independent third-party Administrator, where she brings robust cost savings and improved member outcomes for employer-sponsored health plans. She is known for building transformational nursing teams in national disease management programs and consulting with brokers, advisors, and employers to reduce the incidence and cost of catastrophic health claims like dialysis, kidney disease, or cancer. Beyond the boardroom, she is a Reiki Master Teacher, QiGong and Sound Healing Practitioner, and advocate for whole-person wellness, integrating compassion, mindfulness, and energy-based practices into leadership development. She lives with her husband in Idaho and is a mother to three and grandmother to three.



Through speaking at industry events, coaching, and writing, Kimberlee inspires professionals to lead with empathy, courage, and authenticity—believing that when leaders prioritize people and scalable processes over profits, both success and purpose flourish.



Her contributing chapter is her call to action for a new kind of leadership—one where compassion and empathy are not an afterthought, but the driving force of sustainable success - in business and life.



Learn More at boonchapman.com and connect with the author on LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/in/kimberleelangford

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Kimberlee Langford as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Kimberlee Langford, and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership and driving success on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.