Jose-Luis Gallagher Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jose-Luis Gallagher, founder of Rip Current Sports and inventor of Dual Boards, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how he overcame adversity, and tapped into lived experience and a lifelong love of swimming to create a product to help prevent drowning and build water confidence for all.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Gallagher explores how one student’s fear of the water sparked the creation of his patented Dual Boards, and breaks down how empathy, smart design, and a mission bigger than profit can turn a simple training tool into a global movement to save lives and create swimmers faster.“Helping others is a privilege—and it’s how you become your best self,” said Gallagher.Jose-Luis’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/jose-luis-gallagher

